Bitget Introduces Unified AI Trading Ecosystem, Surpasses 1M Users and $1.2B AI Agent Trading Volume

VICTORIA, Seychelles, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), introduced Bitget AI , a unified AI-powered trading ecosystem for market analysis, strategy execution, and risk management, which has already surpassed one million users and generated $1.2 billion in trading volume across more than 58 AI-powered tools.

This milestone signals Bitget’s shift toward becoming an agent-native exchange, highlighting growing retail adoption and the platform’s ability to deliver AI-driven trading at scale.

The expansion also reflects a broader architectural direction for Bitget as automation becomes more integrated into trading environments. Bitget AI has now unified access to its suite of intelligent trading tools for traders and builders, creating a single environment for developing, deploying, and scaling AI-driven strategies.

At the core are GetClaw , a zero-install AI agent for real-time market insights, and GetAgent , Bitget’s AI assistant for strategy execution and automated trading. Together with Agent Hub, the developer platform providing API access and model integrations, they form a connected system where insight, strategy, and execution are seamlessly linked.

By unifying tools for traders and builders into a single trading environment, Bitget is advancing toward an agent-native exchange - where AI moves from supporting decisions to actively participating in markets. This enables human users and autonomous agents to operate side by side, interacting with markets in real time.

New capabilities will also roll out in the coming months, including AI Trading Playbooks (now in beta), an end-to-end AI trading strategy platform where professional traders can create, backtest, deploy, and host human-readable strategies in natural language, supported by a full suite of infrastructure including data SDKs, trading harness standards, and marketplace distribution.

“The role of AI in trading is starting to shift from chat to execution,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. “The conversation is no longer just about using AI to interpret markets, but about helping users organize strategies, automate parts of their trading process, and interact with markets more efficiently. Platforms will need to evolve around that behavior, and Bitget AI reflects how we see trading infrastructure developing over time.”

Within Bitget’s Universal Exchange model, Bitget AI represents another step toward integrating intelligent systems directly into the trading environment. As crypto, tokenized assets, and AI-driven workflows become increasingly interconnected, Bitget continues building toward an agent-native exchange designed for both human traders and their autonomous agents.

To find out more about Bitget AI, visit here .

About Bitget

Bitget is the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX) , serving over 125 million users and offering access to over 2M crypto tokens, 100+ tokenized stocks, ETFs, commodities, FX, and precious metals such as gold. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI agent, which co-pilots trade execution. Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships with LALIGA and MotoGP™ . Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. Bitget currently leads in the tokenized TradFi market, providing the industry's lowest fees and highest liquidity across 150 regions worldwide.

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