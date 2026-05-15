Kanghong Pharmaceutical and Vanotech Announce Positive Phase 2b Results for KH607 in Major Depressive Disorder

CHENGDU, China and ROCKAWAY, N.J., May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kanghong Pharmaceutical and Vanotech Ltd. today announced the successful completion of a Phase 2b clinical trial evaluating KH607 in adults with major depressive disorder (MDD).

HIGHLIGHTS

Phase 2b trial successfully completed in adults with MDD

Study met primary endpoint and demonstrated strong efficacy

Rapid, robust, and sustained antidepressant effects observed

Favorable safety and tolerability profile with no serious safety concerns

Phase 3 clinical development planned

The Phase 2b study met its primary endpoint, with results demonstrating strong efficacy and a favorable safety profile. KH607 exhibited rapid, robust, and sustained antidepressant effects, reinforcing its potential as a promising new treatment option for patients with MDD.

KH607 was generally well tolerated, with no serious safety concerns identified during the trial. Its overall safety profile supports continued clinical development and advancement into later-stage studies.

“These results mark an important milestone for KH607 and provide strong validation of its therapeutic potential in MDD,” said Avner Ingerman, MD, President and Chief Medical Officer of Vanotech, Ltd. “We are encouraged by the combination of efficacy and tolerability observed in this study.”

Based on these positive outcomes, the companies plan to advance KH607 into Phase 3 development.

About KH607

KH607 is an investigational oral small molecule and positive allosteric modulator (PAM) of the GABAₐ receptor. It is designed to selectively target receptor subtypes implicated in mood regulation. KH607 is being developed for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and other neuropsychiatric conditions.

About Major Depressive Disorder (MDD)

Major depressive disorder (MDD) is a common and serious mental health condition affecting more than 280 million people worldwide. It is characterized by persistent low mood, loss of interest, and a range of cognitive and physical symptoms that impair daily functioning. Despite available therapies, many patients fail to achieve adequate response or remission, underscoring the need for new treatment options.

About Kanghong Pharmaceutical

Kanghong Pharmaceutical is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies addressing unmet medical needs. The company maintains a diversified pipeline across multiple therapeutic areas, supported by integrated research, development, and manufacturing capabilities.

About Vanotech Ltd.

Vanotech Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company responsible for the global clinical development of KH607 and other pipeline assets. Headquartered in Rockaway, New Jersey, Vanotech collaborates with partners to advance novel therapies for central nervous system and other disorders.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the clinical development, therapeutic potential, and planned advancement of KH607. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The companies undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Investor & Media Contacts

Kanghong Pharmaceutical

Corporate Planning Department

Email: qhb@cnkh.com

Phone: +86-136-2805-8888

Vanotech Ltd.

Matthew Schiller

Email: matt.schiller@cnkh.com

Phone: +1-617-510-9271