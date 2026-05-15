Quantum Cyber Launches quantum-cyber.ai Targeting Homeland Security, Autonomous Drone, and Quantum Technology Sectors

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Cyber N.V. (Nasdaq: QUCY) ("Quantum Cyber" or the "Company"), a company assembling an AI-powered, quantum-accelerated System-of-Systems autonomous defense platform spanning drone warfare, counter-UAS, EMP shielding, autonomous demining, and quantum antenna applications, today announced the launch of its new website at quantum-cyber.ai.

The new platform serves as the primary digital hub for the Company's corporate narrative, technology portfolio communications, and investor relations program. The website presents Quantum Cyber's full System-of-Systems architecture across five defense technology domains: autonomous drone warfare platforms, counter-UAS perimeter defense systems, EMP-hardened drone component technology, autonomous demining systems, and quantum antenna communications technology currently in development.

The launch coincides with a period of unprecedented defense technology investment in the autonomous warfare sector. The Trump administration is seeking approximately $55 billion for drone and autonomous warfare programs in the fiscal 2027 defense budget, up from approximately $225 million the prior year. The global counter-UAS market is projected to grow from $3.1 billion to $10.6 billion by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate of 27.2 percent, according to Grand View Research. Quantum Cyber's System-of-Systems platform is designed to address each of these converging defense technology procurement priorities through a single Nasdaq-listed holding company structure.

The corporate platform details the Company's System-of-Systems technology architecture, including its autonomous drone platform, counter-UAS capabilities, and provisional patent portfolio covering tethered airborne systems, modular emergency payload interface systems, and autonomous demining technology, as well as its non-provisional patent application for EMP-shielding composite filament technology for UAV and UAS electronics protection.

Quantum Cyber expects to make a series of technology, partnership, patent, and corporate development announcements in the near term, including developments in quantum antenna technology, as it continues to assemble its autonomous defense platform.

About Quantum Cyber N.V.

Quantum Cyber N.V. (Nasdaq: QUCY) is assembling an AI-powered, quantum-accelerated System-of-Systems autonomous defense platform that integrates drone warfare, counter-UAS, autonomous demining, EMP shielding, command-and-control, and quantum antenna applications under a single Nasdaq-listed holding company. The Company acquires, licenses, and develops combat-proven autonomous technologies, deploying them as a coordinated, multi-domain portfolio across air, land, and sea. Quantum Cyber draws on Israeli battlefield-proven systems and U.S. capital markets access to build the autonomous defense platform of the next generation of unmanned warfare. For more information, visit www.quantum-cyber.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts, including statements regarding the Company's anticipated technology acquisitions, commercial agreements, patent filings, quantum antenna technology developments, revenue generation, and overall business strategy. Such statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to execute on its business plan, the status and timing of technology integrations and patent approvals, market and regulatory conditions in the defense technology sector, and other risks described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.