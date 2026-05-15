SOLOWIN HOLDINGS (AXG)’s AX Coin and INFINIOS Sign Strategic MOU to Collaborate on Regulated Wallet Infrastructure and Digital Payment Solutions

MANAMA, Bahrain, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AX Coin Bahrain B.S.C. (c) (“AX Coin”), the stablecoin issuer under SOLOWIN HOLDINGS (NASDAQ: AXG), today announced the signing of a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with Infinios Financial Services B.S.C. (c) (“INFINIOS”), a leading fintech company in the Gulf Cooperation Council. The collaboration focuses on developing regulated wallet infrastructure and digital payment solutions to advance the adoption of stablecoins.

This partnership establishes a foundational framework for digital asset integration, centered on a comprehensive, regulated wallet stack. Under the MOU, AX Coin—which has received in-principle approval from the Central Bank of Bahrain—will plug directly into INFINIOS’ payments infrastructure. It will allow the parties to enable custodial and non‑custodial wallet solutions through regulated third‑party and partner frameworks, multi-currency virtual accounts, and seamless fiat on/off ramps for stablecoins.





The integration is designed to bridge the gap between traditional banking and digital assets, providing institutional clients with a single, compliant environment to manage the entire lifecycle of their digital positions. By linking client fiat balances held with regulated banking partners to AX Coin settlement flows, the platform is expected to enable real-time settlement, business-to-business (B2B) cross-border payments, and dedicated pay-in/pay-out solutions that connect digital assets to global banking ecosystems.

To ensure institutional-grade utility, the collaboration includes full application programming interface (API) integration and robust reporting, reconciliation, and analytics. Beyond the underlying technology, the partnership will focus on the strategic distribution of AX Coin across institutional, merchant, and retail channels. The result is a unified user experience where clients can fund accounts, hold digital assets via integrated wallet solutions, settle transactions, and move funds end-to-end without friction, setting a new benchmark for regulated stablecoin applications globally.

Xavier George, Managing Director of AlloyX Limited and CEO of AX Coin, said: “Wallets are how AX Coin reaches the real economy. Our partnership with INFINIOS builds the regulated wallet rail that lets institutional clients hold stablecoins through multi-currency virtual accounts, and settle in real time across borders. By combining AX Coin’s regulated infrastructure with INFINIOS’ payment expertise, we are well-positioned to deliver next-generation digital payment solutions that drive financial innovation in the region.”

Sherif Abdelsalam, CEO of INFINIOS, added: “We are pleased to partner with AX Coin to advance stablecoin adoption in a regulated and scalable manner. This collaboration aligns with our strategy to bridge traditional payment systems with emerging digital financial infrastructure. Together, we look forward to driving tangible value for our clients by delivering faster, more cost-effective, and more secure payment solutions across the Gulf region and beyond.”

The strategic partnership between AX Coin and INFINIOS aims to redefine the digital finance landscape by establishing a robust framework for regulated stablecoin integration. By combining compliant issuance with advanced wallet and payment infrastructure, the two firms aim to set a new regional benchmark for how regulated stablecoins are held, moved, and settled.

About SOLOWIN HOLDINGS

SOLOWIN HOLDINGS (Nasdaq: AXG) is a leading global regulated fintech company. Established in 2016, AXG combines blockchain and artificial intelligence technologies to operate a fully compliant dual-token digital economy super platform.

Guided by the mission “Mobilizing Tokens 24/7,” AXG operates two core business pillars: Digital Asset Tokens and AI Tokens. Its offerings span stablecoin issuance and payments, asset tokenization, securities trading and asset management, as well as AI-powered services including cloud infrastructure, Know-Your-Agent verification, and token router.

Through its integrated ecosystem, including AX COIN, AX ONE, FERION, SOLOMON, SCION, and KOVAR, AXG empowers global institutions and investors to capitalize on the rapid growth of the dual-token economy.

For more information, visit www.alloyx.com.

About INFINIOS

INFINIOS, a Digital Holdings portfolio company, is focused on regulated innovation across payments and digital finance. Licensed and regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) as an Ancillary Service Provider, Payment Services Provider (PSP), and Issuer-Processor, INFINIOS is focused on global expansion plans to deliver API‑driven payment, settlement, and wallet infrastructure that converges traditional rails with emerging digital asset ecosystems. With its proprietary platform, INFINIOS is a leader in compliant fiat card issuance and on-ramp and off‑ramp, real‑time settlement, and institutional‑grade payment rails, positioning the firm as a pioneer in wholesale stablecoin adoption across the region and beyond.

For more information, visit www.infinios.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. The Company has attempted to identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “is/are likely to,” “potential,” “continue” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations that arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) including the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F as well as in its other reports filed or furnished from time to time with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

For investor and media inquiries please contact:

SOLOWIN HOLDINGS

Investor Relations Department

Email: ir@solowin.io

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

Phone: +1-646-932-7242

Email: investors@ascent-ir.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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