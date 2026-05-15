Rate’s Military Appreciation Night at Rate Field Spotlights the Path from Military Service to Homeownership 

CHICAGO, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rate, a leading fintech company, will spotlight the real stories behind military service and the transition to homeownership during its upcoming Military Appreciation Night at Rate Field, a pregame program and ceremony designed to bring visibility to the people and pathways that support veterans beyond their service.

Taking place during the May 15 matchup between the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs, the event will feature retired United States Army Major General David A. Lesperance as the Hero of the Game, alongside military influencers and veteran-focused loan officers, all of whom play a role in helping service members navigate one of the most important transitions of their lives.

“At Rate, we focus on helping veterans and military families feel confident in the next chapter of their lives. Homeownership is a big part of that, and it should be super easy to navigate, and supported by people who truly care about them,” said Victor Ciardelli, CEO of Rate. “We take that responsibility seriously and stay focused on what actually matters to the military community.”

The transition from military service to civilian life remains a significant and often under-supported moment for veterans, particularly when it comes to accessing and navigating homeownership. While VA loans remain a valuable benefit available to veterans, data from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and industry research show that many eligible service members do not fully utilize them, often due to a lack of awareness or guidance.

The Hero of the Game designation celebrates individuals whose service and leadership exemplify dedication to country and community. Major General Lesperance's storied career spans serving as the primary architect for U.S. military operations in South Korea, commander of the legendary 2nd Infantry Division, and leading the National Training Center at Fort Irwin. He will be honored in the stadium during the game, as part of the White Sox tradition of recognizing those who have made meaningful and enduring contributions beyond the field.

Set against one of Major League Baseball’s most historic rivalries, the White Sox–Cubs matchup provides a fitting stage to celebrate a lifetime of service, leadership, and devotion to duty.

In addition to featured speakers, Rate’s VA loan officers will be highlighted as part of the broader ecosystem supporting veteran homeownership. These specialists work directly with service members and their families to help them understand and access VA loan benefits in a way that is practical and grounded in real-life needs.

“This is about connection and trust,” said Yvonne Coombes, Director of Military Outreach at Rate. “We are focused on meeting the military community where they are, through real conversations, shared experiences, and people they already look to for guidance.”

The program will also include participation from military-focused influencers, reflecting the growing role of peer-led communities in shaping how information is shared. Across social platforms, these voices have become an increasingly important bridge between institutions and the individuals they aim to serve.

Rather than positioning Military Appreciation Night as a standalone moment, Rate is using the platform to elevate ongoing stories of transition, resilience, and homeownership. Content captured before, during, and after the event will support continued storytelling across Rate’s channels and within the broader military community.

About Rate

Rate believes true wellness is when your financial, physical and mental health are in harmony. Our mission is to inspire people to live longer, happier and more fulfilling lives. We’ve already helped more than 2 million Americans get into their homes. Now we’re helping them thrive inside their homes—and everywhere else in their lives. To further our mission, Rate is building the world’s largest wellness community to give people the tools, resources and support to build a life they truly love. Learn more at rate.com and download the Rate App today.

Recognition: Chicago Agent Magazine’s Lender of the Year (seven consecutive years); NerdWallet’s Best Mortgage Lender for First-Time Homebuyers (2025) and multiple Best Mortgage Lender recognitions; Fortune’s Best Mortgage Lenders (2025); Forbes’ Best Mortgage Lenders (2025); Motley Fool’s Best Mortgage Lenders (2025); and Motley Fool / MarketWatch’s Most Recommended Mortgage Lender in America (2024).

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