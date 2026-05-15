Amaero Comments on Incident at Factory

MCDONALD, Tenn., May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amaero Ltd (ASX:3DA, OTCX:AMROF) (“Amaero” or the “Company”), leading U.S. domestic producer of high-value refractory and titanium alloy powders for additive and advanced manufacturing, and a leader in PM-HIP (Powder Metallurgy Hot Isostatic Pressing) manufacturing, advises that an incident recently occurred at its manufacturing facility in McDonald, Tennessee. Manufacturing operations and production resumed normal operations on morning of May 14.

Key Points

A brief flash fire occurred at Amaero’s manufacturing facility in Tennessee on May 13 which was contained to a small area.

Two members of the Company’s production team sustained burn injuries to their extremities, received prompt medical attention and were immediately transported for medical care. Both are in stable condition and are expected to make a full recovery.

The facility and production equipment did not sustain damage.

Production shifts were cancelled for the remainder of the day following the incident.

Manufacturing operations and production resumed normal operations on the morning of May 14.

It is not expected that operations or production will be adversely impacted.

Hank J. Holland, Amaero’s Chairman and CEO, commented:

“The safety and well-being of every member of the Amaero family is our highest priority – today and every day. Our thoughts are with our two colleagues and their families, and they remain our immediate concern. We have commenced a thorough root cause analysis to determine the cause of the incident, to identify any additional preventative measures and to reinforce our safety procedures and training.”

This announcement has been authorized for release by the Chairman and CEO.

For further information, please contact:

Amaero Ltd

Hank J. Holland

Chairman and CEO

hank.holland@amaeroinc.com

Media & Investor Enquiries in Australia

Jane Morgan

Director

jm@janemorganmanagement.com.au



Media & Investor Enquiries in United States

Shannon Devine

MZ Group

amaero@mzgroup.us

About Amaero

Amaero Ltd (ASX:3DA, OTC:AMROF) is an dual listed ASX and OTC-listed company with manufacturing and corporate headquarters located in Tennessee, U.S. Amaero is a leading U.S. domestic producer of high-value refractory and titanium alloy powders for additive and advanced manufacturing of components utilised by the defense, space, aviation, and medical industries. The technical and manufacturing team brings decades of experience and know-how with pioneering work in gas atomization of refractory and titanium alloys. The Company has commissioned advanced gas atomization technology with an industry leading yield of AM powder. The Company is also a leader in PM-HIP (Powder Metallurgy Hot Isostatic Pressing) manufacturing of large, near-net-shape powder parts with forged-equivalent material properties and microstructure for a variety of alloys. PM-HIP manufacturing is helping alleviate the strained domestic supply chain for large scale castings and forgings.

Disclaimer

Amaero makes no representation, assurance or guarantee as to the accuracy or likelihood of fulfillment of any forward-looking statement or any outcomes expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. The forward looking statements in this announcement reflect expectations held as of the date of this document. Except as required by applicable law or the ASX Listing Rules, Amaero disclaims any obligation or undertaking to publicly update any forward-looking statements, or discussion of future financial prospects, whether as a result of new information or of future events.