BulkQuant Launches AI Trading Bot for Crypto, Forex, and Stock Markets

London, United Kingdom, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



BulkQuant has officially launched its AI trading bot platform designed for crypto, forex, and stock market traders seeking a simpler way to automate trading strategies across multiple financial markets.

The platform combines AI-powered quantitative analysis, automated trade execution, portfolio monitoring, and adaptive risk management into a unified system accessible from both desktop and mobile devices.

As volatility continues increasing across Bitcoin, AI-related equities, forex pairs, and global stock markets in 2026, more retail traders are searching for automated systems capable of monitoring markets continuously without requiring full-time manual analysis.

BulkQuant aims to simplify that process through one-click AI trading automation.

Core Features of the BulkQuant AI Trading Platform

According to the company, the platform was built to help users reduce manual trading workload while improving execution consistency during rapidly changing market conditions.

Key features include:

AI-Powered Market Analysis

BulkQuant continuously scans market conditions across crypto, forex, and stock markets using quantitative trading models that evaluate:

Momentum changes

Volatility expansion

Liquidity shifts

Trend continuation probability

Real-time market behavior

The system can automatically identify potential trading opportunities based on predefined AI trading logic.

Fully Automated Trade Execution

Once activated, the AI trading bot can automatically:

Open and close positions

Monitor live market conditions

Adjust strategy parameters

Manage risk exposure

Execute trades in real time

This allows users to participate in multiple markets without needing to monitor charts throughout the day.

Multi-Market Trading Support

Unlike many trading bots focused only on cryptocurrency markets, BulkQuant supports:

Cryptocurrency trading

Forex trading

Stock market trading

through a single platform interface.

Mobile Trading and Portfolio Monitoring

The platform also includes mobile-first functionality that allows users to:

View live positions

Track portfolio performance

Monitor strategy activity

Review profit and loss data

Adjust trading settings remotely

This enables users to manage automated trading systems directly from mobile devices without relying entirely on desktop terminals.

How to Create a BulkQuant Account

BulkQuant has simplified the onboarding process for beginners and non-technical users.

Step 1: Register an Account

Users can visit BulkQuant Official Website and complete the registration process using an email address and password.

New users currently receive:

$10 instant reward

$50 free trial credit

after successfully registering an account.

Step 2: Access the Trading Dashboard

After registration, users can access the platform dashboard where they can:

View available AI trading strategies

Monitor market activity

Configure trading preferences

Track account performance

Step 3: Activate the AI Trading Bot

Users can select and activate automated trading strategies directly from the platform interface without requiring coding knowledge or manual algorithm development.

The platform emphasizes one-click AI strategy deployment designed for beginners entering automated trading for the first time.

Step 4: Monitor and Manage Trades

Once activated, the AI trading system continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades automatically.

Users can monitor activity through both desktop and mobile interfaces while adjusting risk settings or reviewing portfolio performance in real time.

Built for the Next Generation of Retail Trading

The launch of BulkQuant reflects a broader shift happening across global financial markets.

As crypto markets operate 24/7 and stock and forex markets react increasingly faster to macroeconomic events, many traders are adopting AI-driven automation to improve efficiency and reduce emotional trading decisions.

BulkQuant states that its infrastructure was designed specifically for this environment, combining automation, quantitative analysis, and mobile accessibility into a platform suitable for modern retail investors.

About BulkQuant

BulkQuant is an AI-powered quantitative trading platform focused on automated trading across cryptocurrency, forex, and stock markets. The platform provides AI trading bots, automated strategy execution, adaptive risk management systems, and real-time portfolio monitoring tools designed for both beginner and experienced traders.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.