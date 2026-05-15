CBAK Energy to Present at Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Conference on May 21, 2026

DALIAN, China, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) (“CBAK Energy”, or the “Company”), a leading lithium-ion battery manufacturer and electric energy solution provider in China, today announced it will present at the Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Conference, which will be held from May 20 to May 21, 2026.

Conference Details:

Presentation Date & Time: Thursday, May 21, 2026, 9:15 a.m. – 9:45 a.m. ET

Track: Track 2

Format: Virtual

Registration Link:

https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_BlDiks6pR4uwxyEmm1KRsA

Members of CBAK Energy’s management team will participate in the Conference and will be available for virtual one-on-one meetings with investors and analysts. Interested investors may register through the link above to attend the presentation or request a meeting.

About CBAK Energy

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) is a leading high-tech enterprise in China engaged in the development, manufacturing, and sales of new energy high power lithium-ion and sodium-ion batteries, as well as the production of raw materials for use in manufacturing high power lithium-ion batteries. The applications of the Company’s products and solutions include electric vehicles, light electric vehicles, energy storage and other high-power applications. In January 2006, CBAK Energy became the first lithium battery manufacturer in China listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market. CBAK Energy has multiple operating subsidiaries in Dalian, Nanjing, Shaoxing and Shangqiu, as well as a large-scale R&D and production base in Dalian.

For more information, please visit ir.cbak.com.cn

About Sidoti Micro Cap Conference

For over 25 years, Sidoti has been a provider of independent securities research focused on small- and micro-cap companies and the institutional investors that invest in their securities. Sidoti’s investor conferences have become a forum for interaction between small- and micro-cap issuers and investors.

For more information, please visit the official Sidoti Conference website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company’s expected participation in the Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Conference and related investor meetings. These statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

For further inquiries, please contact:

In China:

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc.

Investor Relations Department

Email: ir@cbak.com.cn