Acme United to Participate in the Sidoti Micro Cap Virtual Conference

SHELTON, Conn., May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acme United Corporation (NYSE American: ACU) today announced that Acme United’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Walter C. Johnsen will participate in a fireside chat at the Sidoti Micro Cap Conference, to be held virtually on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. The fireside chat will be webcast starting at 12:15 PM ET on Wednesday, May 20 and can be accessed live here.

Acme United will also participate in virtual one-on-ones with investors on the same day.

To register for the fireside chat with Acme United or one-on-ones, visit www.sidoti.com/events. Registration is free and participants do not need to be a Sidoti client.

About Acme United

ACME UNITED CORPORATION is a leading worldwide supplier of innovative safety solutions and cutting technology to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods and industrial markets. Its leading brands include First Aid Only®, First Aid Central®, PhysiciansCare®, Pac-Kit®, Spill Magic®, Westcott®, Clauss®, DMT®, Med-Nap®, Elite First Aid® and My Medic®. For more information, visit www.acmeunited.com.

CONTACT: Paul G. Driscoll Acme United Corporation 1 Waterview Drive Shelton, CT 06484 Phone: (203) 254-6060



