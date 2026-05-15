Prosafe SE: Invitation to Q1 2026 results and webcast on 1 June

15 May 2026 - Prosafe SE will release its first quarter 2026 results on 29 May 2026 at 7:00 a.m. CEST. The quarterly earnings release and presentation will be made available on www.newsweb.no (http://www.newsweb.no) and Prosafe's website, www.prosafe.com (http://www.prosafe.com).

Reese McNeel, CEO, and Halvdan Kielland, CFO, will on 1 June 2026 at 10:00 a.m. CEST host a webcast and Q&A, which can be followed at www.prosafe.com (http://www.prosafe.com).

It will be possible to ask questions by using the Q&A tool embedded in the webcast. A replay of the webcast will be made available on Prosafe's website shortly after the presentation.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com (http://www.prosafe.com).

For further information, please contact:

Reese McNeel, CEO

Phone: +47 415 08 186

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act