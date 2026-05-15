AutoFull Appointed Official Gaming Chair Partner of ESL Pro Tour





TOKYO, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoFull has been appointed the official partner and designated gaming chair brand for the ESL Pro Tour and Intel Extreme Masters tournaments across the 2026 and 2027 global esports seasons.

AutoFull Joins ESL Pro Tour as Official Gaming Chair Partner

The agreement names AutoFull as the Official Chair Partner for the ESL Pro Tour for Counter-Strike 2 throughout the 2026 and 2027 seasons. The partnership includes several major esports properties, including Intel Extreme Masters events, ESL Pro League, and ESL Challenger League, supporting both top-tier professional competition and the wider path-to-pro ecosystem.

Competitive gaming requires long periods of focus, precision, and physical endurance. With pro players and teams spending long hours in scrims, training blocks, and stage competition, ergonomic support has become an essential part of the esports ecosystem. As part of the partnership, AutoFull chairs will be used during tournament play and daily player training sessions.

AutoFull's partnership with the ESL Pro Tour reflects the increasing importance of purpose-built gaming gear in enhancing player comfort and supporting elite-level performance .

ESL Pro Tour Official Gaming Chair Designed for Extended Play

The M6 Ultra 2.0 ergonomic gaming chair is positioned as an ESL Pro Tour Official Gaming Chair, designed for long sitting sessions and professional esports use. Key features include built-in lumbar massage, 6-Way AdaptTech Dynamic Lumbar Support, active cooling and heating, and leg vibration massage intended to support blood circulation and reduce numbness caused by prolonged sitting.





These features align with the needs of professional esports events, where consistency, endurance, and comfort are important for players competing at the highest level.

Looking ahead, players, teams, and fans can expect to see AutoFull chairs integrated across tournament stages and training areas during the 2026–2027 ESL Pro Tour calendar. The partnership is expected to further connect AutoFull's ergonomic gaming products with professional esports performance standards.

About AutoFull

Founded in 2014, AutoFull is a leading esports brand specializing in high-performance gaming equipment, including esports chairs, desks, and immersive setups.

With a presence in nearly 2,000 tournaments and hundreds of teams worldwide, AutoFull delivers professional-grade gaming experiences for players and esports communities. The company continues to inspire a culture of passion, fearlessness, and joy through gaming-focused design and innovation.

Company: AutoFull

Contact Person: Heikong

Email: heikong@autofull.com

Website: https://www.autofull.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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