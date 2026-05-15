Alpha Modus Secures Patent Settlement with Adroit Worldwide Media, Advancing Multi-Jurisdictional IP Monetization

CORNELIUS, N.C., May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ: AMOD ) today announced the resolution of its patent infringement lawsuit against Adroit Worldwide Media, Inc., filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California (Case No. 8:25-cv-02471-DFM).

The complaint, filed November 3, 2025 , alleged infringement of Alpha Modus's patented technologies covering real-time consumer behavior analysis and in-store digital engagement. Adroit Worldwide Media operates in the digital out-of-home and in-store media sector, an area squarely addressed by Alpha Modus's growing consumer-centric intellectual property portfolio.

All claims between the parties have been resolved. A joint stipulation of dismissal with prejudice was filed May 14, 2026 , pursuant to the terms of a confidential settlement agreement.

“Our enforcement campaign has been deliberate and geographically consistent,” said William Alessi, Chief Executive Officer of Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. “Resolving this matter in the Central District of California, alongside prior resolutions in other jurisdictions, reflects the breadth of our portfolio and the discipline we bring to every case. We have established enforcement credibility through execution, and we intend to maintain it.”

As previously announced, Alpha Modus has resolved multiple patent enforcement actions over the past several months across the in-store AI and retail media landscape. The company continues to pursue a structured and disciplined approach to intellectual property enforcement and expects to advance additional actions where its patented technologies are at issue.

About Alpha Modus Holdings

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. ("Alpha Modus" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AMOD) is a vertical AI company focused on real-time, in-store shopper engagement and attribution. Its patented "closed-loop" retail AI framework, Sense → Decide → Deliver → Attribute, enables brands and retailers to measure the full impact of digital content, physical interactions, and transaction outcomes. Through subsidiaries like Alpha Modus Financial Services, the company is actively deploying technologies that merge artificial intelligence, retail media, and financial access across the physical retail landscape.

Learn more at www.alphamodus.com .

Explore our patent portfolio at alphamodus.com/what-we-do/patent-portfolio/ .

Read the latest news in our press room at alphamodus.com/press-room/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Alpha Modus's actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates, and projections, and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Alpha Modus's expectations with respect to future performance.

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. ("Alpha Modus") cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Alpha Modus does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Contact Information

Investor Relations

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc.

Email: ir@alphamodus.com

Website: www.alphamodus.com

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