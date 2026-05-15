The Power of Play: SimplyFun Highlights the Critical Role of Open-Ended STEM Play in Child Development

Key Facts at a Glance:

Open-ended play has no single “right” outcome.

Early exploratory play is linked to STEM-related thinking skills.

Research suggests creativity declines without continued encouragement.

Simple hands-on activities help build academic and life skills.

BELLEVUE, Wash., May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SimplyFun, a leader in educational play experiences, is highlighting the importance of open-ended STEM play in helping children build creativity, confidence, and problem-solving skills.

Previous studies conducted by NASA found that many top astronaut candidates shared backgrounds rich in exploratory, hands-on play that encouraged experimentation, adaptability, and creative thinking.

This idea was reinforced by a landmark 1968 NASA-commissioned study conducted by Dr. George Land and Dr. Beth Jarman, which found creative thinking declined significantly over time:

Age 5: 98% scored at “creative genius” levels

Age 10: 30%

Age 15: 12%

Adults: 2%

Over time, children focused more on finding the “right” answer instead of exploring possibilities.

“Play is where curiosity begins and resilience is built,” said Patty Pearcy, President and CEO of SimplyFun. “The original NASA study was eye-opening to read and helped redirect our product development strategy to include more games with key elements that support this type of thinking. Open-ended STEM play encourages children to ask questions, test ideas, and learn through discovery. It inspires their natural creativity and interest in the vast world around them. The benefits of access to open-ended play opportunities and tools extend far beyond the classroom and increase a child’s ability to problem-solve in creative ways. It also helps both kids and adults to build resilience and pivot when life presents them with challenges.”

Open-ended STEM play encourages exploration, flexible thinking, collaboration, and confidence. Educational board games, such as those offered by SimplyFun, provide an engaging way to combine learning with play, helping children develop critical STEM-related skills.

“Parents don’t need complicated or expensive tools to foster open-ended STEM play,” Pearcy added. “What matters most is providing engaging opportunities for curiosity, exploration, and hands-on learning.”

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q: What is open-ended STEM play?

A: Play that encourages exploration and problem-solving without a fixed outcome.

Q: Why is it important?

A: It helps build creativity, resilience, and critical thinking skills.

Q: What activities support this type of learning?

A: Building toys, science kits, strategy games, outdoor exploration, and imaginative play.

For more information about SimplyFun visit SimplyFun.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2667bd15-25fb-4964-a643-b678e350c521