Programmable Strategy Meets Seamless Execution: SimpleSwap Supercharges Kuvi.ai

Toronto, Canada, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SimpleSwap, the self-custodial multi-source swap aggregator, today announced a partnership with Kuvi.ai, the platform building the strategy layer for agentic finance. SimpleSwap's wallet-to-wallet routing now powers execution inside Kuvi's intent-driven environment, opening programmable strategy to the broader crypto asset universe.

What is agentic finance?

Agentic finance is an emerging category of on-chain systems in which autonomous software agents (not humans clicking buttons) interpret market signals, define financial goals, and execute trades on a user's behalf. If DeFi made finance programmable, agentic AI in finance makes strategy itself programmable: a user expresses intent in natural language ("rebalance my portfolio toward stablecoins when volatility spikes"), and a crypto AI agent translates that intent into concrete on-chain actions.

The Kuvi-SimpleSwap partnership is built around exactly this split. Kuvi captures the intent and reasons over it. SimpleSwap clears the swap. Together, they close the gap between deciding what to do and actually doing it, without the user ever handing over custody of their assets.

Solving the Execution Gap

In decentralized finance, a strategy is only as good as its execution. Traditionally, acting on market signals meant manual swaps, fragmented liquidity, or trusting custodial platforms: all of which erode a trader's edge. It's the bottleneck that every AI crypto trading bot and conventional automated crypto trading stack has run into for years: smart logic, brittle plumbing.

By integrating SimpleSwap, Kuvi eliminates these hurdles. When a user defines an intent, such as rebalancing a portfolio based on volatility or liquidity shift, SimpleSwap's infrastructure handles the routing behind the scenes. Funds move directly from the user's wallet to the destination wallet, requiring no platform balances and no manual provider comparisons.

Intents vs. transactions in crypto

It's worth being precise about the shift this partnership represents. A transaction is a low-level instruction – "swap exactly X of token A for token B on this venue, right now." An intent is a higher-level goal – "get me the best outcome that satisfies these constraints." The distinction matters because intents survive partial fills, route changes, and shifting liquidity in a way raw transactions cannot.

Crypto intents are what Kuvi's users actually express. SimpleSwap is what turns those intents into clean transactions across 20+ CEX and DEX liquidity sources without asking the user to pre-fund a custodial balance.

How SimpleSwap Strengthens the Kuvi Ecosystem

SimpleSwap provides the high-performance "engine room" required for autonomous, agentic workflows:

Unmatched Breadth: Access to 3.2M+ trading pairs across Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Sui, and long-tail altcoins.

Institutional Precision: For automated flows, SimpleSwap offers 99.998% estimate accuracy, ensuring strategies execute exactly as planned.

Self-Custodial Architecture: Each swap is a time-bounded, wallet-to-wallet transaction, perfectly aligning with Kuvi's self-custodial ethos.

Deep Liquidity: Aggregated sources effectively handle large-scale trades, reducing price impact even for high-volume strategies.

Can you automate crypto trading without giving up custody?

Yes. And that's the whole design point of this integration. Most AI crypto trading bot setups require depositing funds into an exchange or custodial wallet before strategies can run. SimpleSwap's architecture inverts that assumption. Every swap is wallet-to-wallet and time-bounded, which means a crypto AI agent running on Kuvi can execute a rebalance without the user ever surrendering their keys.

"Self-custody users have been waiting for execution layers that don't ask them to hand over control. With Kuvi, our routing across 2,800+ assets and 20+ CEX/DEX liquidity sources plugs straight into their strategy layer, wallet-to-wallet, with no platform balance to manage between trades," said Stefan Lauer, Head of Infrastructure at SimpleSwap.

What is the SimpleSwap API used for?

The SimpleSwap API, a production crypto swap API used in more than 6,000 partner products, is the routing engine behind wallet-to-wallet swaps across aggregated CEX and DEX liquidity. For teams building on agentic AI for finance, it removes the most painful part of integration: stitching together a dozen venues, managing pre-funded balances, and chasing quotes. A single crypto exchange API integration delivers the breadth, accuracy, and self-custodial flow that Kuvi's agentic strategies require.

The Future of Agentic Finance

This integration reinforces the industry shift toward separating strategy (capturing intent) from execution (clearing the swap). SimpleSwap, already powering 6,000+ partners, including Exodus and Tangem, now provides the foundational liquidity that enables Kuvi's programmable strategies.

Bitcoin gave us decentralized money. Ethereum made finance programmable. Kuvi makes strategy programmable," said Dylan Dewdney, Co-Founder and CEO of Kuvi.ai. "Expanding our execution layer with SimpleSwap brings us closer to a world where anyone can express and execute complex financial intent seamlessly."

About SimpleSwap

SimpleSwap is a self-custodial multi-source swap aggregator for people who want direct wallet-to-wallet crypto exchange with greater privacy and control, helping them avoid manually comparing providers and routes by aggregating liquidity across well-known CEX and DEX sources. Operating since 2018, it covers 20+ liquidity sources and 2,800+ assets, with funds moving between wallets you own. Today, 6,000+ partner products run on SimpleSwap infrastructure, including major self-custody wallets such as Exodus and Tangem.

About Kuvi.ai

Kuvi.ai is pioneering Agentic Finance — a new class of intelligent, intent-driven systems that unify trading, portfolio management, and on-chain automation. Built on the world’s first Agentic Finance Operating System (AFOS), Kuvi empowers users to manage and grow their wealth through natural-language interaction, modular agentic frameworks, and cross-chain execution. Kuvi.ai recently acquired Altura, expanding its mission to bring agentic automation to every corner of the on-chain economy. Media Contact: Kuvi(at)transformgroup.com

For more information: Visit: simpleswap.io Follow SimpleSwap on X: @SimpleSwap_io Media contact: marketing(at)simpleswap.io