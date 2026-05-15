SEDA Experts Expands Its Risk Management and Securities & Derivatives Practices with the Addition of Shiva Bavamala

New York, NY, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEDA Experts LLC, a leading expert witness firm providing world-class financial expert witness services, announced today that Shiva Bavamala joined the firm as Managing Director.

“Shiva’s extensive experience across global financial institutions, combined with his expertise in credit derivatives, market risk, valuation, and regulatory capital, makes him an outstanding addition to SEDA,” said Damiano Colnago, Managing Partner of SEDA Experts. “We are pleased to welcome him to the firm and look forward to the value he will bring to our clients and expert network.”

Shiva Bavamala has more than 24 years of experience in finance and banking, specializing in market risk, counterparty risk, credit derivatives, OTC markets, OTC derivatives, and advanced financial modelling. He is the former Head of European Corporate Credit at Barclays Bank and has held senior roles across global financial institutions. His experience includes valuation, regulatory capital, stress testing, portfolio management, and pricing and risk engines.

Shiva spent nearly a decade at Barclays Bank in London, where he served as Head of European Corporate Credit. In this role, he managed a £2 billion corporate credit portfolio and subsequently ran the European corporate flow investment-grade CDS book, with annual trading volumes of approximately £20 billion. His responsibilities included trading in European corporate credit default swaps, managing complex credit exposures, and overseeing market risk, VaR, stress testing, reporting, and portfolio strategy.

Prior to Barclays, Shiva held treasury, trading, and analytical roles at ICICI Bank UK PLC, ING Vysya Bank, and Morgan Stanley. He served as a treasury dealer at ICICI Bank UK PLC, a rates trader at ING Vysya Bank, and a research analyst at Morgan Stanley in Mumbai, gaining experience across treasury markets, rates products, capital markets, and financial analysis.

Shiva also served as a consultant at IHS Markit in London, advising financial institutions on market risk, regulatory capital, counterparty risk pricing, and valuation infrastructure. His work combined technical modelling expertise with practical experience in trading, portfolio risk, and regulatory requirements, and included support on valuation, damages quantification, scenario analysis, and claims involving complex financial instruments. He has also advised venture capital funds in India and the Middle East on valuation, capital raising, and deal flow.

In addition to his industry experience, Shiva has taught financial derivatives and finance courses at IIM Bangalore and Hero Vired, and has participated in MBA admissions panels.

He holds a Post Graduate Programme in Management from the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore and a Bachelor of Technology in Aerospace Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology Madras.

About SEDA Experts LLC

SEDA is a leading expert witness firm specializing in financial services. We support international law firms by offering the highest level of expertise across the financial industry and providing access to the most influential financial services industry leaders. We provide superior independent advice, data analytics, valuation, and elite expert reports and testimony services to law firms, regulators, and leading financial institutions.