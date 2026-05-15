Ethos to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

AUSTIN, Texas, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethos (NASDAQ: LIFE), a leading life insurance technology company democratizing access to life insurance, today announced that Peter Colis, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the following investor conferences.

Event Details:

Bank of America Global Technology Conference on June 2, 2026 at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET

Baird 2026 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on June 3, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET

William Blair 46th Annual Growth Stock Conference on June 4, 2026 at 7:20 a.m. PT / 10:20 a.m. ET





A live webcast of the presentations will be available on Ethos’s investor relations website at investors.ethos.com .

About Ethos

Ethos is a leading life insurance technology company on a mission to protect families by democratizing access to life insurance and empowering agents at scale. With its robust three-sided technology platform, Ethos is transforming the life insurance experience for consumers, agents, and carriers alike. Ethos offers instant, accessible products and a seamless online process that requires no medical exams and just a few health questions; it eliminates traditional barriers, making it easier than ever for everyone to protect their families. Ethos is redefining how life insurance is bought, sold, and underwritten.

Learn more at ethos.com .

Investor Relations Contact:

Aaron Turner

ir@ethos.com