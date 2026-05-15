Ethos to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

AUSTIN, Texas, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethos (NASDAQ: LIFE), a leading life insurance technology company democratizing access to life insurance, today announced that Peter Colis, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the following investor conferences.
Event Details:
- Bank of America Global Technology Conference on June 2, 2026 at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET
- Baird 2026 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on June 3, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET
- William Blair 46th Annual Growth Stock Conference on June 4, 2026 at 7:20 a.m. PT / 10:20 a.m. ET
A live webcast of the presentations will be available on Ethos’s investor relations website at investors.ethos.com.
About Ethos
Ethos is a leading life insurance technology company on a mission to protect families by democratizing access to life insurance and empowering agents at scale. With its robust three-sided technology platform, Ethos is transforming the life insurance experience for consumers, agents, and carriers alike. Ethos offers instant, accessible products and a seamless online process that requires no medical exams and just a few health questions; it eliminates traditional barriers, making it easier than ever for everyone to protect their families. Ethos is redefining how life insurance is bought, sold, and underwritten.
Learn more at ethos.com.
Investor Relations Contact:
Aaron Turner
ir@ethos.com