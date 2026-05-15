Siebert Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

MIAMI and NEW YORK, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: SIEB) (“Siebert”), a diversified provider of financial services, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

First Quarter 2026 Financial and Operational Highlights

Total revenue was $23.5 million for the first quarter of 2026.

for the first quarter of 2026. Stock borrow/stock loan revenue increased 41% to $6.8 million , compared to $4.8 million in the first quarter of 2025.

, compared to $4.8 million in the first quarter of 2025. Advisory fees increased 35% to $1.0 million , compared to $0.7 million in the first quarter of 2025.

, compared to $0.7 million in the first quarter of 2025. Commissions and fees increased 11% to $2.3 million , compared to $2.1 million in the first quarter of 2025.

, compared to $2.1 million in the first quarter of 2025. Investment banking revenue was $1.6 million , adding to Siebert’s diversified revenue mix.

, adding to Siebert’s diversified revenue mix. Retail customer net worth was $18.8 billion at quarter's end.

at quarter's end. Net loss was $2.0 million, compared to net income of $8.7 million in the first quarter of 2025.*

Basic and diluted loss per share was $0.05, compared to basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.22 in the first quarter of 2025.*

For the three months ended March 31, 2026, Siebert’s results compared to the prior-year period reflected continued growth across core business lines, including stock borrow/stock loan and investment banking, offset by lower interest-related revenue, higher operating expenses, impairment of goodwill and an intangible asset related to our Media, Sports, and Entertainment divisions, as well as the $9.2 million unrealized gain recognized during the prior-year period related to our pre-IPO investment in restricted equity securities of a U.S. company that completed an IPO on March 31, 2025.



*The year-over-year comparison was affected by the $9.2 million non-cash unrealized gain recorded in the first quarter of 2025 on the restricted equity securities investment. Following the expiration of contractual resale restrictions on the equity securities, Siebert sold the majority of its position and recognized a net gain of $2.4 million related to the investment.



First Quarter 2026 and Recent Business Highlights

Siebert Financial and Newsmax expanded their strategic partnership through financial programming and a national advertising campaign designed to bring Siebert’s financial expertise, brand, and services to Newsmax’s national audience. Additionally, Siebert professionals are expected to appear in dedicated financial programming on Newsmax, providing commentary on markets, the economy, wealth planning, corporate finance, and other key investment themes.

through financial programming and a national advertising campaign designed to bring Siebert’s financial expertise, brand, and services to Newsmax’s national audience. Additionally, Siebert professionals are expected to appear in dedicated financial programming on Newsmax, providing commentary on markets, the economy, wealth planning, corporate finance, and other key investment themes. Gebbia Media launched Tactical Wealth on Newsmax 2, bringing the podcast to television in a weekly format focused on the military and veteran community.

Tactical Wealth supports Siebert’s broader engagement with veteran entrepreneurs and the military community, including the growth of tailored services such as Siebert.Valor.

Management Commentary

“Our first quarter results show strength across several important areas of the business, including stock loan, advisory fees, and commissions,” said John J. Gebbia, CEO of Siebert. “Our focus is on the bigger picture: building a broader Siebert platform, expanding our national reach, and creating new paths for long-term client and shareholder growth. Our expanded Newsmax partnership gives Siebert a national platform to introduce new services and support account-based expansion later this year.

“The year-over-year comparison reflects the impact of a significant non-cash unrealized gain recorded in the first quarter of 2025. This doesn’t detract from the key fact that Siebert entered 2026 with a more diversified operating base and a clear plan to scale,” said Andrew Reich, CFO of Siebert. “We are managing the business diligently while continuing to invest in areas that can support future revenue growth.”



About Siebert Financial Corp.

Siebert is a diversified financial services company and has been a member of the NYSE since 1967, when Muriel Siebert became the first woman to own a seat on the NYSE and the first to head one of its member firms.

Siebert operates through its subsidiaries Muriel Siebert & Co., LLC, Siebert AdvisorNXT, LLC, Park Wilshire Companies, Inc., RISE Financial Services, LLC, Siebert Technologies, LLC, StockCross Digital Solutions, Ltd., Gebbia Media LLC, and Siebert Crypto, LLC. Through these entities, Siebert provides a full range of brokerage and financial advisory services, including securities brokerage; investment banking and capital markets services; investment advisory and insurance offerings; securities lending; corporate stock plan administration solutions; in addition to sports management, entertainment and media productions. For over 55 years, Siebert has been a company that values its clients, shareholders, and employees. More information is available at www.siebert.com .



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements preceded by, followed by, or that include the words "may," "could," "would," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "estimate," "target," "project," "intend," and similar words or expressions. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements, which reflect beliefs, objectives, and expectations as of the date hereof, are based on the best judgment of the management of Siebert. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements, including, without limitation, the following: economic, social and political conditions, global economic downturns resulting from extraordinary events; securities industry risks; interest rate risks; liquidity risks; credit risk with clients and counterparties; risk of liability for errors in clearing functions; systemic risk; systems failures, delays and capacity constraints; network security risks; competition; reliance on external service providers; new laws and regulations affecting Siebert's business; net capital requirements; extensive regulation, regulatory uncertainties and legal matters; failure to maintain relationships with employees, customers, business partners or governmental entities; the inability to realize anticipated synergies or successfully implement new business plans; and other consequences associated with risks and uncertainties detailed in Part I, Item 1A - Risk Factors of Siebert's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and Siebert's filings with the SEC.