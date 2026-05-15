Roger Williams University's Class of 2026 Reflects on Mentorship, Purpose, and the Power of Education

BRISTOL, R.I., May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The lesson Dick Sullivan ’79 wanted Roger Williams University graduates to remember was not one they would find on a syllabus, in a textbook, or listed among their degree requirements. It was mentorship – the trust, guidance, and belief that helped shape his life long before he fully believed in himself.

Speaking at RWU’s Commencement ceremony, Sullivan, the former Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of PGA TOUR Superstore, told the Class of 2026 that mentorship had been the defining thread through a career that spanned retail, sports, marketing, and entrepreneurship. Before delivering his keynote address, Sullivan received a Doctor of Humane Letters in recognition of his transformative leadership, commitment to innovation and organizational excellence, and longtime support of Roger Williams students.

“To me, mentorship is simple: Mentorship is trust, guidance, and belief – before you fully believe in yourself,” Sullivan said. “And today, I want to share a few lessons – really, qualities – that mentorship helped build my career.”

Sullivan centered his address on five lessons: work ethic, trust, the life-changing power of mentorship, core values, and lifelong learning. He recalled the early days of his career at TJX Corporation, when he made a point of arriving first and leaving last, not to impress anyone, he said, but to learn everything he could. A senior executive noticed and asked why he was always there so early and so late.

That moment, Sullivan told graduates, changed everything.

“Hard work gets you noticed,” Sullivan said. “But more importantly – mentors invest in people who invest in themselves.”

Those early lessons helped propel Sullivan into leadership roles at The Home Depot, where he became one of the company’s youngest vice presidents, and later into new chapters with the Atlanta Falcons and PGA TOUR Superstore. Each step, he said, required him to build trust, take risks, and rely on mentors who saw his potential before he could fully see it himself.

One of those mentors was Arthur Blank, co-founder of The Home Depot, whose trust helped Sullivan move beyond his comfort zone and into major leadership assignments, including helping build the business side of the Atlanta Falcons after Blank purchased the team. Sullivan said the experience taught him that trust is not limited to one direction in an organization; it must extend to supervisors, colleagues, teams, and the people who count on you.

“Trust is the foundation for all relationships,” Sullivan said. “Without trust, mentorship does not happen. And remember, without mentorship, growth is limited.”

Sullivan also urged graduates to develop a value system that would guide both their professional and personal lives. Throughout his career, he said, the organizations he helped lead were shaped by core values that included putting people first, leading by example, including everyone, listening and responding, continuously innovating, and giving back to others.

As he reflected on his path from RWU accounting graduate to executive leader, Sullivan reminded the Class of 2026 that Commencement marks not the end of their education, but the beginning of a new one.

“The world is going to keep changing,” Sullivan said. “And your job is to keep learning.”

He closed by encouraging graduates to seek mentors, become mentors, and never underestimate the impact of investing in one person’s path. “You need to find mentors. You need to be mentors. And you need to build trust,” Sullivan said. “If you can change one person’s path – just one – it can change everything.”

The ceremony celebrated 1,127 graduates across undergraduate, graduate, and law programs, with the university conferring 899 bachelor’s degrees, 140 master’s degrees, 149 law degrees, 76 associate degrees, and 113 certificates. Among the undergraduate Class of 2026, more than 72 percent graduated with a double major or minor added to their major, reflecting the powerful combinations students create at RWU through academic degrees and credentials, internships, practicums, clinical experiences, student leadership, and campus involvement.

Margaret Everett, Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs, opened the ceremony by noting the significance of the moment for the university and its graduates.

“This year is especially meaningful as we celebrate 70 years of Roger Williams University – a milestone that reflects decades of academic excellence, innovation, and community,” Everett said. “Today is a day of celebration and tremendous pride for our graduates, their families, and all those who have supported them on this journey.”

For RWU President Ioannis N. Miaoulis, the ceremony also carried personal meaning as his final Commencement before retirement. Addressing the Class of 2026, Miaoulis reflected on his own journey as a first-generation student who left Greece to study in New England, telling graduates that their RWU education had prepared them for a changing world.

Miaoulis described the graduates as prepared, as changemakers, and as Hawks whose connection to Roger Williams will continue long after Commencement.

“In a world that is constantly changing, a Roger Williams University education has prepared you with a real-world education,” Miaoulis said. “Let this experience of the wide range of knowledge, skills, and interests you have undertaken at Roger Williams be the guiding light for how you should pursue your next steps in life.”

Miaoulis urged graduates to think broadly about the impact of their decisions, from the environment and public policy to art, business, and community life. As they leave RWU, he said, they remain part of a larger Hawk community.

“Be a true ambassador for your profession and be an ambassador for Roger,” Miaoulis said. “Get involved as an alum with events and reunions – come back and visit the faculty and staff that have helped you the most, cheer on the RWU teams, and come back to mentor new students just starting their journey.”

For undergraduate student speaker Olivia DaSilva ’26, Commencement was a moment to pause before rushing into the future. A double major in Criminal Justice and Psychology, DaSilva has been active in the Honors Advisory Council, Mock Trial, Women in Justice Studies, Psi Chi, Alpha Chi, and as a Lead Student Ambassador.

Standing at what she called a “metaphorical crossroads,” DaSilva urged her classmates to slow down and appreciate the present before focusing on what comes next. “Every single one of you here should be proud of yourselves, and I want you all to really take the time to allow yourself to feel and live today,” she said. “Appreciate the past, as it is a result of all of the hardships and failures you have gone through.”

As a first-generation college student and second-generation American preparing to attend RWU’s School of Law, DaSilva reflected on the sacrifices that helped bring her to Commencement and the memories that shaped her RWU experience. She reminded her classmates that resilience had already carried them through difficult moments and would continue to guide them beyond campus.

“Go out there and make your younger self proud,” DaSilva said. “Just please, never forget to slow down, appreciate life, and believe in yourself – because you will get over the bumps in the road.”

Graduate student speaker Abida Mohammady ’25, M’26, who earned the International Student Leadership Award and graduated from RWU’s MBA program after completing her undergraduate degree in International Business through the Business Administration 3+1 program, spoke about education as both a personal achievement and a responsibility.

Mohammady shared that her own educational journey began with leaving her family at age 5 and later stretched across cities, countries, and oceans. Growing up in Afghanistan, she said, made Commencement especially meaningful because millions of girls there are still denied access to education.

“I do not take this moment for granted,” Mohammady said. “Like many of you, our path to this stage was shaped by sacrifice and challenges.”

At RWU, Mohammady said she found a community that made the university feel like home, from faculty and classmates to staff members who offered encouragement and support. She told graduates that opportunity is powerful, but it also carries responsibility.

“Education is not just a personal achievement,” Mohammady said. “It is a tool – a tool to build opportunity, to challenge injustice, and to open doors for those still waiting outside.”

During her address, Mohammady shared that an online academy she established with a close friend was launching its first day of classes for girls in Afghanistan, offering English, financial trading, and practical skills designed to build independence and hope.

“Today, we celebrate our journey,” Mohammady said. “Tomorrow, we will begin the work that truly matters.”

RWU Board of Trustees Chair Heather Boujoulian, a 1997 graduate of the School of Engineering, Computing and Construction Management and Managing Director and Head of Development at Berkshire Residential Investments, told graduates that they carry a responsibility to lead with integrity, serve with compassion, and use their education with courage.

“Roger Williams gave me far more than a degree,” Boujoulian said. “It taught me how to think with purpose, lead with integrity, and serve with compassion. It prepared me not only for a profession, but for a life of impact and responsibility.”

Boujoulian said the Class of 2026 leaves behind a story of “dreamers and doers, of designers and builders, of researchers and leaders,” and encouraged graduates to carry that story forward as they shape the world beyond RWU.

“As you leave here today with your degrees, remember your education has prepared you not just to navigate the world as it is, but to shape it into what it must become,” Boujoulian said. “And once a Hawk, always a Hawk.”

Welcoming the new graduates to the RWU Alumni Association, Theresa Agonia ’13 reflected on her own story as a proud Rhode Islander, daughter of immigrants, and RWU graduate whose parents came to the United States believing that sacrifice could build opportunity for the next generation.

Agonia encouraged graduates to “lift while you climb” by mentoring future students, returning to RWU, hiring fellow Hawks, supporting career panels, and holding doors open for others. “Class of 2026, you graduate today into a world that needs exactly what Roger Williams prepared you to give: critical thinkers, compassionate leaders, bridge builders, problem solvers,” Agonia said. “So climb. Build something remarkable. And when you get to the top, bring someone with you.”

At the School of Law ceremony, Judge Lara E. Montecalvo, United States Court of Appeals for the First Circuit, delivered the law school Commencement address, offering graduates one central piece of advice as they begin their legal careers: invest in people. Montecalvo, who received a Doctor of Laws, honoris causa, reflected on the mentors and colleagues who shaped her own path, including the late Michelle Alves, a longtime public defender, Roger Williams Law alumna, adjunct professor, and friend who helped Montecalvo grow more comfortable with public speaking.

Montecalvo told graduates that legal careers are strengthened by people who take the time to answer questions, offer candid feedback, read briefs, listen to moot court arguments, and help others develop as advocates. She said RWU Law graduates have been part of that community throughout her career, from her years in the Rhode Island Public Defender’s Office to her work as a federal judge.

“There is a huge amount of Roger Williams talent in the Rhode Island legal community and beyond,” Montecalvo said. “Those Roger Williams grads have helped me at every stage of my legal career, and they’ve helped so many other people, and they are out there for each one of you, too. You just need to reach out and connect.”

Montecalvo said that investing in people is a “two-way street”: graduates should seek out people who will invest in them and look for opportunities to invest in others. “Some of the most meaningful moments of your legal career are going to be watching other people succeed at something you help them with,” Montecalvo said. “Find people to invest in you and find people you can invest in.”

Law student speaker Ryan John Claudino L’26, who served as an extern for Montecalvo, brought gratitude and humor to the podium as he reflected on the long nights, missed events, and steady support systems that helped carry the class through law school. Claudino reminded his classmates that while Commencement recognizes their achievement, it also belongs to the families, friends, mentors, spouses, and loved ones who supported them along the way.

“Law school demands a lot from people,” Claudino said. “But one thing law school taught me is that nobody gets through it alone.” He encouraged his classmates to carry forward the relationships and memories that shaped their law school experience, from conversations before exams to the relief of finishing finals.

During the university ceremony, RWU celebrated leaders whose careers reflect mentorship, public service, and a commitment to opening doors for others. Honorary degrees were presented to Dick Sullivan ’79, former Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of PGA TOUR Superstore, who served as the keynote speaker; and Judge Lara E. Montecalvo, United States Court of Appeals for the First Circuit, whose distinguished legal career and commitment to justice, equity, advocacy, and experiential legal education have advanced the public good.

On behalf of the Faculty Senate, the university also presented awards to faculty members in recognition for outstanding and innovative teaching. The Excellence in Teaching Award was given to Paul Webb, Professor of Biology from the Feinstein School of Social and Natural Sciences. The School of Law Faculty of the Year Award was presented to Associate Professor of Law Natasha Varyani.

Roger Williams University also conferred a posthumous degree in memory of Paige Moreau, a member of the Class of 2026 who died in April 2025 while studying abroad in Florence, Italy. An Architecture major in the Cummings School of Architecture, Moreau was deeply involved across campus as a Resident Assistant, Orientation Assistant, SPLO Building Manager, member of the competitive cheerleading team and Dance Club, and a peer mentor whose leadership and care left a lasting mark on the RWU community.

From the first notes of the National Anthem, sung by graduate Rachel Marie Bikofsky, to the celebratory tossing of caps, Commencement marked a milestone day in RWU’s 70th year, bringing together cheering families, beaming graduates, and inspiring speakers reflecting on the power of an education shaped by purpose, community, and opportunity.

As Miaoulis told the class in his final Commencement as president, “Now is your time to go forth with confidence and resolve and make your mark on the world.”

About RWU: Roger Williams University is a comprehensive university with a liberal arts core and professional programs, focused on marine science, law and society, and the designed and built environments, paired with a breadth of humanities and business programs. With campuses on the coast of Bristol and in the state capital of Providence, Rhode Island, our eight schools of study provide real-world learning experiences dedicated to social and environmental justice, small class sizes, and direct access to faculty and staff. Our students create powerful combinations of degrees, credentials, research and internship opportunities. Roger Williams University is ranked No. 35 Best Regional University in the North by U.S. News & World Report, among the 2025 Best Law Schools by The Princeton Review, and No. 48 in Academic Experience and No. 55 in Career Outcomes in the 2026 Poets & Quants Best Undergraduate Business School rankings; the RWU Extension School was also named No. 1 for Best Online Colleges in Rhode Island by Forbes. Our students graduate with a unique skill set and the passion to make an impact, becoming the changemakers and leaders our world needs.

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Kelly Brinza

kbrinza@rwu.edu

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