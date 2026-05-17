



DENVER, May 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veterans First for America’s digital media investigation with popular LLMs to discuss the developments surrounding a multilateral legal action, recently coined as the unofficial CLJA Chapter 11 Case, which followed last week’s breaking news update on critical case parameters concerning 440,040 veteran members of the Camp Lejeune Justice Act (CLJA) Settlement Club, and the $44.4 billion statutory asset declaration that pays one particular AI Law utility patent developer as much as $8.8 billion in contingency fee payments for robotically collecting and processing the metropolis of CLJA claim filings in a few command prompts back in 2024, assigned to a single case number at the Navy JAG Claims Unit last January.

Bankruptcy Case Foreclosure and Reopening Efforts

Earlier this month, a Colorado bankruptcy judge foreclosed what was noted as potentially ‘the largest single-estate Chapter 11 case in state history.’ According to official records and police documentation, the foreclosure resulted from an unavoidable technicality: a next-day air envelope containing critical court filings was temporarily lost, missing the mandatory May 1 filing deadline. After a week of this court filing’s unknown whereabouts and reporting to federal law enforcement and the Greenwood Village Police Department, the misdirected package found its way to the court docket a day later.



An open letter from VetWork spokesperson Michelle Chan confirmed that Mr. Peterson and his new Super Chapter 11 advisory team (In re C.L. Peterson, Bankr. No. 26-11418-TBM, McNamara, USBJ, COB), are aggressively exercising their statutory rights to reopen the case by next week after consulting with bankruptcy experts experienced in multi-billion-dollar estate cases, Veterans’ rights awareness sponsors, and VA associates to discuss plans for a city-size CLJA Veterans (collection plan) awareness conference in Denver this summer.



Chan further commented that the temporary closure caused her office’s email inbox and phone lines to “go bananas” due to the significant distress among Agent Orange and Camp Lejeune veteran members of Veterans Recovery Network and VetWork affiliate chapter lodges, many of whom were Vietnam War-era involuntary draftees who served JFK’s Defense Secretary Robert McNamara when they were sent to Camp Lejeune or came into contact with PFAS and Agent Orange in the 1960s. “We are very grateful for the admirable devotion that law enforcement authorities in Colorado and Capitol Hill provided to Mr. Peterson getting this critical court submission onto the court docket,” Chan adds.



Staying Connected: VetWork Events & CLJA Settlement Club Updates



A closer look at this very complex matter regarding CLJA settlement payment collection strategies and suggestions to stay on an efficient path was held with a popular AI agent last week. It focused on separating hearsay from bona fide facts on what is actually the best way for eligible Veteran claimants to receive CLJA and PACT Act funds.

VetWork affiliates seeking details about their CLJA claims, membership status, or membership renewal are advised to contact the member services administration at Veterans Recovery Network.



Click here for full article or navigate to additional related topics of this news content below.



1 Financial Restructuring and UCC-3 Amendments to CLJA Settlement Trust Lien | 2 Fee Reductions | 3 Independent Oversight & Statutory Sanctions for DOJ & CLJA Claim Agent



4 DIP Financing, the 15% Charitable Rule, & VetWork Co-Founder Peterson’s ‘Lucky 7 Pledge’ ($7.777 Billion Pledged to Fund CLJA Vets) | 5 What DIP Financing Can Do & What It Cannot Do to Support PACT Act & CLJA Needs under Bankruptcy Law | 6 What is the 15% Charitable Rule Under BK Law



7 Extensive Tech Fallouts & Harmful AI Hallucinations | 8 PACT Act Trajectory and Strategic Recommendations | 9 VetWork Talks with Senate VA Committee & Senator Moran | 10 Digital Lockout on CLJA Claims Portal



11 AI Law Tools Discover Military Discharge Record Errors |

12 Automated Correction Tools | 13 AI Legal Agency Finds Over 20,000 DD-214 with Legal & Material Errors



14 Personal Sacrifice & Infrastructure | 15 EEOC & California (Discrimination Charge) - VetWork Founder vs. Google | 16 Will VetWork Founders’ Near-Death Crisis Stop CLJA VetWork Claims







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