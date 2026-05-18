Meowant Introduces Meowant Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box – MW-SC09

Wilmington, DE, USA, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meowant Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box – MW-SC09 features an extra-large 106L toilet space, a 6.7L waste container, and intelligent cleaning modes designed to give cats more room, and cat parents more peace of mind.

Meowant introduced Meowant Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box – MW-SC09, an extra-large self-cleaning smart litter box designed to make daily cat care cleaner, safer, and more comfortable for cats of all sizes. Built with a spacious 106L interior, a large open design, and an easy 8-inch entry height, MW-SC09 gives cats more room to move naturally while helping pet parents spend less time scooping, cleaning, and managing odor.

Created in response to feedback from cat parents who wanted a larger, more comfortable self-cleaning litter box for big cats, senior cats, overweight cats, short-legged cats, and multi-cat households, MW-SC09 brings together Meowant’s latest improvements in space, safety, odor control, and connected care. It supports cats from 3.3 to 30 pounds, making it a flexible solution for homes with one cat or several cats sharing the same space.

“Cats need a litter box that feels safe, open, and comfortable; and cat parents need a solution that makes daily care simpler”, “With Meowant Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box – MW-SC09, we redesigned the experience around real feedback from cat families, creating an extra-large smart litter box that gives cats more space while helping owners keep their homes cleaner, fresher, and easier to manage.”

An Extra-Large Space Designed for Real Cat Comfort

At the center of MW-SC09 is its extra-large 106L toilet space, designed to help cats turn, step, dig, and move with greater freedom. The open interior gives cats a more natural litter box experience, reducing the cramped feeling that can come with smaller enclosed designs and making the box more inviting for larger cats.

The low 8-inch entry is designed to make access easier for cats that may need additional support, including senior cats, heavier cats, short-legged breeds, and cats that are less comfortable climbing into high-entry boxes. For multi-cat households, the generous interior and large waste capacity help create a more practical everyday solution, reducing the need for multiple manual cleanups throughout the day.

MW-SC09 builds on Meowant’s earlier self-cleaning litter box experience with a larger chamber and a larger waste container, giving families more flexibility and giving cats a more spacious, comfortable place to go.

360° Smart Safety Protection

MW-SC09 is designed to protect cats at every moment. Its integrated rotating structure keeps the opening facing outward, helping prevent cats from being caught between the litter box body and the rotating drum. This design helps create a safer cleaning process while maintaining the convenience of automatic waste separation.

Multiple high-precision sensors work together to detect weight, movement, and abnormal operation, helping the litter box pause or alert when needed. These smart protections are designed to make every cleaning cycle safer, whether the cat has just left the litter box, is near the entry, or returns unexpectedly.

Safety is especially important for automatic litter boxes, and MW-SC09 is built around that principle. From its outward-facing opening to its movement stop and abnormal alarm features, the product is designed to give cat parents more confidence while giving cats a secure, familiar routine.

Advanced Odor Control. Always Fresh.

MW-SC09 helps keep the litter box area fresher with a dual approach to odor control. The enclosed waste container physically separates waste from the open litter area, while the included odor eliminator helps reduce unpleasant smells before they spread through the home.

The 6.7L extra-large waste container can hold waste for up to 14 days, making MW-SC09 ideal for busy owners, short trips, and households that want a cleaner routine with fewer interruptions. After each cleaning cycle, waste is separated into the sealed container, helping maintain a healthier and more pleasant toilet environment for cats and families.

The upgraded liner also improves everyday cleanliness. Designed with a seamless edge for a closer fit, the thickened double-layer silicone pad is waterproof, non-stick, scratch-resistant, and easy to clean. It helps reduce leakage and makes routine maintenance simpler, especially in homes where cats use the litter box frequently.

Smart Cleaning Modes for Every Household

MW-SC09 offers automatic, manual, and timer cleaning modes, giving cat parents flexible control over daily maintenance. In automatic mode, the litter box cleans itself after the cat leaves, separating clumps from clean litter and moving waste into the sealed trash container. Manual mode gives owners direct control when they want to start a cleaning cycle themselves, while timer mode allows cleaning routines to be scheduled around household needs.

With support for clumping cat litter, including bentonite, tofu, and mixed litter, MW-SC09 is designed to work with the litter types many cat families already use. It is compatible with clumping litter under 15mm in length, helping owners upgrade to a smart litter box without needing to completely change their cat’s existing routine.

The product is also designed for simple, practical care. The detachable drum makes cleaning and rinsing easier, while the upgraded design includes drainage holes to help water flow out more quickly during cleaning. The base should not be washed directly and can be wiped clean with a cloth, keeping maintenance straightforward and manageable.

Health Insights Through the AIRPET App

MW-SC09 connects to the AIRPET App through 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, allowing cat parents to monitor litter box activity, view status, adjust cleaning settings, and track usage data remotely. With the upgraded app experience, MW-SC09 can record usage data for more than 30 cats, making it especially useful for multi-cat households.

Through periodic data pushes, owners can track cat weight and activity in real time, helping them notice changes in behavior earlier. For cats, small changes in litter box habits can be meaningful, and MW-SC09 helps turn everyday litter box use into helpful insights that support more attentive care.

The app also makes managing the litter box easier when owners are away from home. Whether checking the status of the device, reviewing recent usage, or adjusting cleaning modes, cat parents can stay connected to their cat’s routine with greater convenience.

Whisper-Quiet Performance for Peaceful Homes

MW-SC09 is built with an ultra-quiet motor designed to keep operation as low as 36dB, helping maintain a peaceful environment for cats and families. The quiet cleaning experience is especially important in apartments, bedrooms, living rooms, and shared spaces where noise can be disruptive.

By combining smart cleaning with quiet performance, MW-SC09 helps pet parents maintain a cleaner litter area without adding stress to the home. Cats can use the box comfortably, and families can enjoy the benefits of automation without the distraction of loud mechanical noise.

Designed for Busy Cat Parents and Multi-Cat Homes

For many cat families, the litter box is one of the most repetitive parts of pet care. MW-SC09 is designed to reduce that daily burden with automatic cleaning, a large waste container, app control, odor management, and a spacious cat-friendly design.

For homes with multiple cats, the larger toilet space and waste capacity make MW-SC09 a more practical everyday solution. For owners of larger cats, the roomy interior provides more comfort. For senior or less mobile cats, the low entry helps make access easier. And for busy pet parents, the sealed 6.7L waste container and multiple cleaning modes help make litter box care less frequent and more manageable.

MW-SC09 reflects Meowant’s focus on practical smart pet care: technology that does not complicate the home, but makes daily routines easier, safer, and cleaner.

About Meowant

Meowant creates smart pet care products designed to make daily life easier for pets and their families. With a focus on intelligent litter box solutions, pet hydration, grooming, and home care, Meowant develops products that combine practical design, connected technology, and everyday comfort. Its products are built to support cleaner homes, healthier routines, and more convenient care for modern pet families.



