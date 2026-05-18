BW Offshore: Dividend information

Dividend information

Reference is made to the Q1 2026 Presentation released 18 May 2026.

BW Offshore Limited (“BW Offshore”) provides the following key information relating to its cash dividend for Q1 2026.

Cash dividend:

Cash dividend amount: USD 0.0625 per share

Declared currency: USD

Timeline:

Date of approval: 14 May 2026

Last day inclusive: 20 May 2026

Ex-date: 21 May 2026

Record date: 22 May 2026

Dividend payment date and delivery of Dividend Shares to shareholders: On or about 1 June 2026

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.

IR@bwoffshore.com www.bwoffshore.com

About BW Offshore:

BW Offshore engineers innovative floating production solutions. The Company has a fleet of FPSOs and floating wind solutions. By leveraging four decades of offshore operations and project execution, the Company creates tailored offshore energy solutions for evolving markets worldwide. BW Offshore has around 900 employees and is publicly listed on the Oslo stock exchange.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act