BW Offshore: BW Opal achieves Interim Performance Test milestone

BW Opal achieves Interim Performance Test milestone

BW Offshore is pleased to announce the successful completion of the Interim Performance Test (IPT) for the BW Opal FPSO, as part of the commissioning programme for the Santos-operated Barossa LNG project offshore northern Australia.

The completion of IPT constitutes an important operational milestone for BW Opal. The test confirms that key production, processing and utility systems on the FPSO are operating in an integrated manner and are capable of delivering stable performance under production conditions.

Following the restart of production in early May, BW Opal has continued gas production and export. Production is being managed in close coordination with Santos during this phase of the ramp-up and commissioning programme.

BW Offshore remains focused on safe and stable operations, the completion of remaining commissioning activities, and progress toward Practical Completion. Practical Completion will mark the commencement of the long-term firm contract period for BW Opal.





For further information, please contact:

Ståle Andreassen, CFO, +47 91 71 86 55

IR@bwoffshore.com or www.bwoffshore.com

About BW Offshore:

BW Offshore engineers innovative floating production solutions. The Company has a fleet of FPSOs and floating wind solutions. By leveraging four decades of offshore operations and project execution, the Company creates tailored offshore energy solutions for evolving markets worldwide. BW Offshore has around 900 employees and is publicly listed on the Oslo stock exchange.



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.