PERIXX Unveils PERIBOARD-535 II — Low-Profile Ergonomic Mechanical Keyboard for Comfortable All-Day Typing

PERIXX introduces the new PERIBOARD-535 II, a full-size wired ergonomic mechanical keyboard designed to deliver long-hour typing comfort for office work, coding, and everyday productivity without sacrificing the responsive feel of mechanical switches. Inspired by the company’s flagship ergonomic keyboard lineup, the second-generation model combines upgraded productivity features with a refined ergonomic design for modern workspaces.

Ergonomic Split Design for Everyday Comfort

Unlike traditional flat keyboards, the PERIBOARD-535 II features a split and curved key layout that encourages a more natural hand and wrist position while typing. Combined with an integrated palm rest, the keyboard is designed to reduce strain and improve comfort during extended daily use, making it suitable for programmers, office professionals, writers, and users who spend hours at their desks.

Low-Profile Mechanical Typing Experience

The PERIBOARD-535 II introduces a low-profile mechanical keyboard design that delivers smoother, more comfortable typing while maintaining the precision and tactile feedback expected from mechanical keyboards. Users can choose between three switch options depending on their preference: clicky blue switches, quiet tactile brown switches, or quiet linear red switches.

Adjustable Negative Tilt Angles

To further support ergonomic typing posture, the keyboard includes three adjustable typing angles (0°, -4°, and -7°). The negative tilt design helps users maintain a more neutral wrist position, offering a more natural typing experience compared to conventional keyboard designs.

N-Key Rollover (NKRO) Performance

For improved typing accuracy and reliability, the PERIBOARD-535 II now introduces anti-ghosting N-key rollover (NKRO) technology — a highly requested upgrade from the previous generation. Developed in response to user feedback, the new NKRO support ensures every keystroke is registered correctly, even during fast typing sessions. The full-size layout with dedicated numeric keypad also makes the keyboard ideal for programmers, writers, fast typists, and productivity-focused workflows.

Easy Macro and Key Customization

The PERIBOARD-535 II also includes programmable macro and key remapping support designed with ease of use in mind. Unlike the previous generation, which required users to download and install software, the updated customization system is now web-based, allowing users to access customization features directly from the official PERIXX customization webpage on Windows, macOS, and Linux devices. The simplified interface allows users to create custom shortcuts, customize key remapping, and record macros for everyday productivity.

Creating macros is designed to be simple and intuitive — users can connect the keyboard, select a key, record a shortcut combination, and save it within seconds.

Cross-Platform Compatibility

The keyboard supports Windows, macOS, and Linux systems and uses a reliable wired USB connection for stable and uninterrupted performance without charging or battery concerns.

Availability

The PERIBOARD-535 II is now available on Amazon and the official PERIXX website.

AMZ: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FP2TQ4P6?th=1

PERIXX Website: https://perixx.com/products/periboard-535ii

Price:

Clicky Blue – $84.99

Linear Red – $89.99

Tactile Brown – $89.99

Specifications

Model: PERIBOARD-535 II

Keyboard Type: Ergonomic Split Keyboard

Layout: Full-Size with Numeric Keypad

Key Type: Low-Profile Mechanical Switches

Switch Options: Blue (Clicky) / Brown (Tactile Quiet) / Red (Linear Quiet)

Connectivity: Wired USB

Anti-Ghosting: N-Key Rollover Support

Macro Function: Programmable Macros with Profile Keys (M1/M2/M3)

Compatibility: Windows / macOS / Linux

Adjustable Tilt Angles: 0° / -4° / -7°

Palm Rest: Integrated

Colour: Black

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