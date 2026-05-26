PERIDUO-614: Wireless Ergonomic Keyboard and Vertical Mouse Combo Designed for Modern Workspaces and Quiet Typing

The PERIDUO-614 is a wireless ergonomic keyboard and mouse combo designed for modern desktop environments, combining a split ergonomic keyboard, vertical mouse, quiet scissor keys, rechargeable wireless connectivity, and a built-in control knob into a comfort-focused workspace setup. Designed for today’s flexible workstyles, the combo is suitable for home offices, hybrid workstations, shared desks, and standing desk environments where comfort, quieter operation, and workspace efficiency are increasingly important.

Ergonomic Split Keyboard Designed for Flexible Workspaces

The PERIDUO-614 features a full-size split ergonomic keyboard designed to support a more natural typing posture during extended computer use. The split layout promotes a more relaxed wrist position, while the integrated wrist rest features a soft cushioned surface for more comfortable palm and wrist support throughout the workday.

The keyboard also includes a detachable support base that works together with the adjustable tilt design to provide three typing positions: positive tilt position, neutral wrist position, and flat straight position. The flexible setup helps users customize wrist posture based on different working preferences, making the keyboard suitable for both seated and standing desk setups commonly found in modern workspaces and home offices.

Vertical Mouse Based on Perixx’s Established Ergonomic Design

The included vertical mouse is based on Perixx’s ergonomic PERIMICE-713R design, one of the company’s established vertical mouse models. The mouse uses a natural “handshake” grip intended to reduce wrist pressure and inward forearm rotation compared to traditional flat mice.

Designed for extended daily use, the vertical mouse also features adjustable DPI settings for different screen resolutions and workflows, along with dedicated back and forward buttons for easier navigation and productivity tasks.

Quiet Laptop-Style Scissor Keys: A Familiar, High-Speed Typing Experience

Moving away from the mushy feel of traditional rubber dome keyboards, the PERIDUO-614 features low-profile X-type scissor keys. Engineered to replicate the familiar, fluid typing feel of modern laptops, this structure ensures smoother keystrokes and faster, more responsive bounce-back.

The low-travel design delivers crisp tactile feedback while maintaining whisper-quiet performance, making the keyboard suitable for shared workspaces, libraries, video meetings, and late-night productivity.

Built-In Control Knob for Faster Workflow Control

The PERIDUO-614 includes a built-in multi-function control knob positioned at the center of the keyboard for quick access to frequently used desktop controls.

Users can rotate the knob to adjust volume, press once to mute audio, or press and hold the knob to switch between active programs and windows. The integrated control knob is designed to simplify workflow management while reducing the need for repetitive keyboard shortcuts and mouse movements.

Rechargeable Wireless Ergonomic Setup

The wireless ergonomic keyboard and vertical mouse connect through a single USB nano receiver using a stable 2.4 GHz wireless connection with a range of up to 30 feet. The nano receiver is stored inside the mouse for portability and convenience.

Both devices feature built-in rechargeable batteries with USB-C charging and are designed to last up to a month under typical daily use.

The PERIDUO-614 also supports Windows, macOS, and Android devices, with a dedicated Win/Mac system switch for easier cross-platform compatibility.

Availability

The PERIDUO-614 wireless ergonomic keyboard and mouse combo is available via Perixx’s official website and on Amazon US.

More information can be found at:

Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GDQW79Y1

Official website: https://perixx.com/collections/combo/products/periduo-614

Price: USD 79.99





Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the PERIDUO-614 designed for?

The PERIDUO-614 is designed for office professionals, remote workers, home office users, and anyone looking for a more comfortable and flexible desktop setup.

Does the PERIDUO-614 use mechanical switches?

No. The PERIDUO-614 uses low-profile X-type scissor keys instead of mechanical switches for a quieter laptop-style typing experience.

Is the keyboard rechargeable?

Yes. Both the keyboard and vertical mouse feature built-in rechargeable batteries with USB-C charging.

What does the built-in control knob do?

The built-in multi-function control knob allows users to quickly adjust volume, mute audio, and switch between active programs and windows directly from the keyboard.





Specifications

Model: PERIDUO-614

Product Type: Ergonomic Keyboard and Mouse Combo

Keyboard Type: Ergonomic Full-Size Keyboard with Wrist Rest

Mouse Type: Ergonomic Vertical Mouse

Layout: Full-Size with Numeric Keypad

Key Type: Low-Profile Scissor Keys

Connectivity: 2.4 GHz Wireless (USB Nano Receiver)

Receiver: One Nano Receiver for Keyboard and Mouse

Control Interface: Multi-Function Control Knob (Volume / Mute / Task Switching)

DPI Levels: 1000 / 1600 / 2400 / 3200

Power Supply: Built-in Rechargeable Battery (Keyboard & Mouse)

Charging Port: USB-C

Battery Life: Up to 1 Month (6–8 hours daily use)

Wireless Range: Up to 30 ft (10 m)

System Switch: Windows / macOS Toggle (Long-Press Function)

Tilt Adjustment: Detachable Tilt Base for Adjustable Front Height

Palm Rest: Cushioned Wrist Rest

Compatibility: Windows 7 / 8 / 10 / 11; macOS 10.12 or later

Color: Black

Included in Package: Keyboard, Mouse, USB Receiver, Tilt Base, Charging Cable, User Manual

Warranty: 12-Month Limited Warranty

Attachment