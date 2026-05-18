Share Buy-back Programme – Transactions Week 20

On 12 May 2026, Gabriel Holding A/S initiated a share buy-back programme. The buy-back runs from 12 May 2026 up to and including 16 March 2027. During this period, Gabriel Holding A/S may repurchase up to 94,500 shares corresponding to 5% of the share capital.

At the start of the share buy-back programme, Gabriel Holding A/S held 55,109 treasury shares.

The buy-back is executed in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulation. The buy-back is carried out on Nasdaq Copenhagen at market price and in accordance with the authorization granted by the general meeting, Nasdaq Copenhagen’s rules for issuers, as well as Gabriel Holding A/S’ internal rules on insider matters and handling of inside information.

The following transactions have been carried out under the programme during the period below:

Number of shares Average purchase price Transaction value in DKK Treasury shares before start of programme 55.109 Tuesday, 12 May 2026 250 268.00 67,000 Wednesday, 13 May 2026 136 270.53 36,792 Accumulated under the programme 386 268.89 103,792





With the above transactions, the company’s holding of treasury shares amounts to 55,495 shares, corresponding to 2.94% of the total number of issued shares of 1,890,000.

Inquiries and further information:

CEO Anders Hedegaard Petersen, phone +45 9630 3117



Appendix

Detailed data on share buy-back transactions is enclosed in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures, Article 2. All transactions have been carried out by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of Gabriel Holding A/S.

Volume Price Venue Time – GMT Time – CET 99 268 XCSE 20260512 09:52:09.440744 +0100s 20260512 10:52:09.440744 1 268 XCSE 20260512 10:38:05.232228 +0100s 20260512 11:38:05.232228 2 268 XCSE 20260512 14:20:30.299932 +0100s 20260512 15:20:30.299932 148 268 XCSE 20260512 15:53:58.399006 +0100s 20260512 16:53:58.399006 50 268 XCSE 20260513 15:28:13.518691 +0100s 20260513 16:28:13.518691 86 272 XCSE 20260513 15:38:13.206391 +0100s 20260513 16:38:13.206391





This is a translation of the original Danish text. In the event of discrepancies between the Danish and English texts, the Danish version shall prevail.

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