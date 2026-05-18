Share Buy-back Programme – Transactions Week 20

 | Source: Gabriel Holding A/S Gabriel Holding A/S

On 12 May 2026, Gabriel Holding A/S initiated a share buy-back programme. The buy-back runs from 12 May 2026 up to and including 16 March 2027. During this period, Gabriel Holding A/S may repurchase up to 94,500 shares corresponding to 5% of the share capital.

At the start of the share buy-back programme, Gabriel Holding A/S held 55,109 treasury shares.

The buy-back is executed in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulation. The buy-back is carried out on Nasdaq Copenhagen at market price and in accordance with the authorization granted by the general meeting, Nasdaq Copenhagen’s rules for issuers, as well as Gabriel Holding A/S’ internal rules on insider matters and handling of inside information.

The following transactions have been carried out under the programme during the period below:

 Number of sharesAverage purchase priceTransaction value in DKK
Treasury shares before start of programme55.109  
Tuesday, 12 May 2026250268.0067,000
Wednesday, 13 May 2026136270.5336,792
Accumulated under the programme386268.89103,792


With the above transactions, the company’s holding of treasury shares amounts to 55,495 shares, corresponding to 2.94% of the total number of issued shares of 1,890,000.

Inquiries and further information:
CEO Anders Hedegaard Petersen, phone +45 9630 3117

Appendix

Detailed data on share buy-back transactions is enclosed in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures, Article 2. All transactions have been carried out by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of Gabriel Holding A/S.

VolumePriceVenueTime – GMTTime – CET
99268XCSE20260512 09:52:09.440744 +0100s20260512 10:52:09.440744
1268XCSE20260512 10:38:05.232228 +0100s20260512 11:38:05.232228
2268XCSE20260512 14:20:30.299932 +0100s20260512 15:20:30.299932
148268XCSE20260512 15:53:58.399006 +0100s20260512 16:53:58.399006
50268XCSE20260513 15:28:13.518691 +0100s20260513 16:28:13.518691
86272XCSE20260513 15:38:13.206391 +0100s20260513 16:38:13.206391


This is a translation of the original Danish text. In the event of discrepancies between the Danish and English texts, the Danish version shall prevail.

Attachment


Attachments

Gabriel Holding AS - Announcement no 9 - share buy back week 20
GlobeNewswire

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