AL Sydbank A/S share buyback programme: transactions in week 20

 | Source: AL Sydbank A/S AL Sydbank A/S

        













Company Announcement No 25/2026

Peberlyk 4
6200 Aabenraa
Denmark



Tel +45 74 37 37 37



AL Sydbank A/S
CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa
al-sydbank.com







18 May 2026 

Dear Sirs

AL Sydbank A/S share buyback programme: transactions in week 20
On 25 February 2026 AL Sydbank A/S announced a share buyback programme of DKK 1,100m. The share buyback programme commenced on 2 March 2026 and will be completed by 31 January 2027.

The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of AL Sydbank A/S and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

The following transactions have been made under the share buyback programme:

 Number of sharesVWAPGross value (DKK)
 

521,000		 

274,995,290.00
11 May 2026
12 May 2026
13 May 2026
14 May 2026 (public holiday)
15 May 2026 (bankholiday)		10,000
14,000
12,000
-
-		531.79
525.60
528.06



5,317,900.00
7,358,400.00
6,336,720.00
-
-
Total over week 2036,000 19,013,020.00
Total accumulated during the
share buyback programme

557,000		 

294,008,310.00

All transactions were made under ISIN DK 0010311471 and effected by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of AL Sydbank A/S.

Further information about the transactions, cf Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse and Commission delegated regulation, is available in the attachment.

Following the above transactions, AL Sydbank A/S holds a total of 559,458 own shares, equal to 0.63% of the Bank’s share capital.

Yours sincerely
        
AL Sydbank A/S

Attachment


Attachments

SM 25 UK incl. enc
GlobeNewswire

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