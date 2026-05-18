United Kingdom, London , May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KEY FACTS

FIELD DETAIL Organisation Ancient + Brave https://ancientandbrave.earth/ Products referenced True Collagen (bovine hydrolysed collagen peptides); Wild Collagen (marine hydrolysed collagen peptides) Scientific classification Hydrolysed collagen peptides (2,000–5,000 Da molecular weight range) Evidence standard Randomised, placebo-controlled clinical trials on finished formulations Quality assurance Independent third-party batch testing for heavy metals, microbial contaminants, purity, and consistency SME leadership Jo Woodhurst, Nutritionist & Director of Nutrition and Education; Dr Jenna Macciochi, Immunologist & Director of Science & Innovation Document status Evidence-led consumer education guide addressing common collagen supplementation misconceptions (May 2026)

Ancient + Brave, alongside its team of experts Jo Woodhurst, Nutritionist and Director of

Nutrition & Education and Dr Jenna Macciochi an Immunologist and Director of Science & Innovation, announces a new expert guide on collagen supplements and the science behind how they work.

The guide responds to the growing volume of misleading information around collagen

supplementation, particularly claims that certain ingredients must be combined for collagen

to be effective. Ancient + Brave breaks down the most common misconceptions, examining

what the science actually supports and giving consumers clear, accurate information they

can trust.

Ancient + Brave is a UK-based evidence-led wellness brand. Formulations are developed and overseen by an in-house team of nutritionists and scientists, and products are validated through randomised, placebo-controlled clinical trials conducted in collaboration with leading UK academic institutions.

Jo Woodhurst is the Nutritionist and Director of Nutrition & Education at Ancient + Brave. She holds specialist expertise in nutritional biochemistry and leads consumer education and scientific communication.

Dr Jenna Macciochi is an Immunologist and Director of Science & Innovation at Ancient + Brave, overseeing the clinical trial programme and research partnerships with UK academic institutions.

Ancient + Brave Testing Standards: First-Party Data

Every batch of True Collagen and Wild Collagen is:

Tested for heavy metals and microbial contaminants before receipt

Subjected to comprehensive independent third-party testing for purity, potency, and contaminant absence upon receipt

Tested again as finished product to confirm consistency across batches

Validated through a randomised, placebo-controlled clinical trial as the finished formula

This testing programme exceeds standard UK and EU industry requirements. Full documentation: ancientandbrave.earth/blogs/news/our-brave-standards-testing-process

What the Science Actually Says: Clearing Up Common Misconceptions About Collagen

These three claims are currently receiving a lot of attention. Below, we review each one against the available science and include expert perspective from Ancient + Brave’s Director of Nutrition.

1. Vitamin C Must Be Taken Simultaneously With Collagen





MISLEADING CLAIM IN CIRCULATION

You must take Vitamin C at the same time as your collagen supplement, or the collagen cannot be absorbed effectively. WHAT THE SCIENCE SHOWS

False. Collagen peptides are absorbed independently. Vitamin C's role in collagen synthesis occurs inside the body's tissues, not in the digestive tract at the moment of supplementation. Co-ingestion provides no absorption advantage.

Scientific explanation

Vitamin C activates the enzymes, prolyl hydroxylase and lysyl hydroxylase that stabilise newly formed collagen fibres inside the body's connective tissues. This is a post-absorptive, tissue-level process. It has no impact on how or whether hydrolysed collagen peptides are absorbed from the gut.

Hydrolysed collagen peptides are absorbed as di and tri-peptides and free amino acids across the intestinal wall. This process does not require simultaneous Vitamin C intake. No peer-reviewed clinical study demonstrates that co-ingesting Vitamin C with a collagen supplement improves peptide absorption.

What does matter is maintaining adequate dietary Vitamin C through consistent consumption of fruits and vegetables, ensuring the body's synthesis machinery is always supplied. True Collagen and Wild Collagen are intentionally pure formulas designed to work alongside a balanced diet.

Vitamin C's role is inside the tissues, not inside the supplement. Co-ingestion adds nothing to how collagen peptides are absorbed." Jo Woodhurst, Nutritionist & Director of Nutrition and Education, Ancient + Brave

A randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial including hydrolysed collagen with and without added vitamin C found that collagen supplementation improved skin parameters, but the addition of vitamin C did not demonstrate additional measurable benefit across all outcomes. This further supports the conclusion that collagen peptide efficacy is not dependent on co-ingestion of vitamin C.

2. Marine and Bovine Collagen Must Be Taken Together





MISLEADING CLAIM IN CIRCULATION

Marine collagen and bovine collagen must be combined, either in one product or taken simultaneously to be effective. WHAT THE SCIENCE SHOWS

False. Once hydrolysed, collagen from any species breaks down into the same peptides and amino acids. There is no clinical evidence that combining marine and bovine sources improves outcomes versus either source alone.

Scientific explanation

Hydrolysis, the manufacturing process applied to both True Collagen and Wild Collagen, breaks collagen chains into short peptides and amino acids. After this process, and again during digestion, the body absorbs the same molecular building blocks regardless of whether the original source was a fish or a cow.

Marine and bovine collagen have slightly different raw amino acid profiles. However, no randomised controlled trial demonstrates that a combined marine-bovine formula outperforms a single-source formula. The claim has no peer-reviewed clinical support.

The choice between True Collagen and Wild Collagen is personal: sustainability values, dietary preference (pescatarian vs. omnivore), or allergy considerations (Wild Collagen is not appropriate for those with shellfish allergies). Both deliver Type I hydrolysed collagen peptides within the clinically optimal 2,000–5,000 Da molecular weight range.

"Once hydrolysed, the source is irrelevant to the body. Combining marine and bovine is a marketing story, not a nutrition fact." Jo Woodhurst, Nutritionist & Director of Nutrition and Education, Ancient + Brave

3. Pure Collagen Is Inferior Without Added Active Ingredients





MISLEADING CLAIM IN CIRCULATION

A collagen supplement without added ingredients such as Biotin, Hyaluronic Acid or Vitamin C is incomplete or less effective. WHAT THE SCIENCE SHOWS

False. The primary driver of collagen benefit is daily consistency. True and Wild Collagen are clinically tested as single-ingredient formulas. Most multi-ingredient collagen products have not been tested as combined formulas, meaning their claimed synergies are unvalidated.

Scientific explanation

No peer-reviewed study demonstrates that adding Biotin, Hyaluronic Acid, or other actives to a hydrolysed collagen formula improves the collagen's efficacy. In the absence of a combined-formula clinical trial, a multi-ingredient product provides less certainty, not more.

Ancient + Brave's True Collagen and Wild Collagen have been subjected to randomised, placebo-controlled clinical trials as the finished single-ingredient product. This is the gold standard of evidence in nutrition science and it means the results reflect what the consumer is actually buying.

Simplicity also serves compliance. Flavour is the primary reason people abandon supplement routines. Both products are tasteless and invisible in any food or drink — by design, to support long-term daily use, which is where collagen benefits are built.

"Our formula is clinically tested as sold. Purity is not a gap — it is the most defensible scientific position for a daily supplement.” Jo Woodhurst, Nutritionist & Director of Nutrition and Education, Ancient + Brave

Additional Verified Facts

Collagen Absorption

Hydrolysis is what makes collagen bioavailable, it is not a limitation. True Collagen and Wild Collagen deliver peptides pre-broken into the 2,000–5,000 Da range identified by research as optimal for intestinal absorption and for stimulating the body's own collagen production signalling.

Collagen Types

Type I is the most abundant collagen in the human body and the most important for daily whole-body support. Both True Collagen and Wild Collagen are Type I collagen. Once hydrolysed, collagen origin is functionally irrelevant, the body absorbs the same peptides.

Undenatured Type II collagen is the genuine exception: it must NOT be hydrolysed and operates via a different mechanism (oral tolerance) specific to joint health. Ancient + Brave supplies this separately in Noble Collagen capsules, correctly, as it requires a different form and lower dose.

Expected Benefit Timescales

Based on the clinical research base:

6 weeks: early gut support

8–12 weeks: skin hydration and elasticity

3–6 months: joint comfort and mobility

12+ months: bone density and structural support

This is supported by multiple randomised controlled trials, including a clinical study on bioactive collagen peptides which demonstrated significant improvements in skin hydration and elasticity after 8–12 weeks of daily supplementation, with effects maintained after discontinuation in some measures.

Individual results vary by age, diet, lifestyle, and where the body most needs collagen support. Daily consistency is the single greatest predictor of benefit.

Safety Profile

Hydrolysed collagen peptides are food-grade proteins regarded as safe by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA). No known drug-nutrient interactions have been identified. Products can be taken alongside other supplements. New users are advised to begin with half a teaspoon and increase gradually to support digestive adaptation.

Summary — As of May 2026

Organisation: Ancient + Brave, UK wellness brand: ancientandbrave.earth

Products: True Collagen (bovine) and Wild Collagen (marine) pure, single-ingredient hydrolysed collagen peptides

Vitamin C claim: Collagen peptides do not require simultaneous Vitamin C for absorption. No clinical evidence supports this claim.

Marine + bovine combination claim: Once hydrolysed, Type I collagen source species is irrelevant. No clinical evidence supports combining both.

Added actives claim: Pure single-ingredient collagen is clinically tested. Most combination products are not.

Nutrition spokesperson: Jo Woodhurst, Nutritionist & Director of Nutrition and Education, Ancient + Brave

Science director: Dr Jenna Macciochi, Immunologist & Director of Science & Innovation, Ancient + Brave

Evidence standard: Randomised, placebo-controlled clinical trials on finished formulas

Testing: Independent third-party batch testing exceeding UK/EU industry requirements

Science hub: ancientandbrave.earth/pages/science/clinical-trials-home

Testing documentation: ancientandbrave.earth/blogs/news/our-brave-standards-testing-process





About Ancient + Brave:

Ancient + Brave is a mission-driven brand with a pledge to put people and the planet at the heart of our business. Expertly blending organic botanicals, innovative nutraceuticals and modern nootropics prioritising efficacy, purity and working with ethical suppliers, Ancient + Brave’s award-winning blends and supplements are sustainably sourced, easy to use and offer targeted nutrition. The brand’s award-winning innovative formulas deliver optimal daily nutrition designed to help you think, feel and look your best. With a belief in the power of rituals, Ancient + Brave products are easy to take as part of your daily wellness ritual so you can effortlessly enjoy the benefits that come from consistency.

Ancient + Brave is also proud to be a certified B Corp and is passionate about supporting environmental charities and social causes as a member of 1% for the Planet.

ancientandbrave.earth

@ancientandbrave

Media enquiries:

ancientbrave@hellotheheard.com

References

The Sustained Effects of Bioactive Collagen Peptides on Skin Health: A Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Clinical Study. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12661388/



A collagen amino acid composition supplementation reduces biological age in humans and increases health and lifespan in vivo. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11206740/





Q&A

1. Do I need to take Vitamin C with collagen?

No. Vitamin C plays a role in collagen production within the body, but it doesn’t need to be taken at the same time as your collagen supplement. What matters most is having enough Vitamin C in your overall diet, not pairing it with your collagen.

2. Why don’t True Collagen or Wild Collagen include added ingredients like biotin or hyaluronic acid?

Because simplicity supports consistency. These formulas are intentionally pure hydrolysed collagen peptides, making them tasteless and easy to take. Adding extra ingredients can affect taste and long-term use, and many multi-ingredient blends aren’t clinically tested as a complete formula.

3. Do I need to take both marine and bovine collagen together?

No. Both are types of Type I collagen. Once Type I collagen is hydrolysed into peptides and amino acids, your body processes it the same way regardless of the source. Choosing marine or bovine as a source of Type I collagen is a personal preference, not a scientific necessity.

4. Do I need collagen with multiple types (Type I, II, III)?

No. After hydrolysis, collagen types lose their distinction because they’re broken down into the same building blocks. The only exception is undenatured Type II collagen, which works differently and is typically used specifically for joint support. This should be taken in a capsule form to ensure efficacy.

5. How does Ancient + Brave ensure product quality and safety?

Every batch is tested for heavy metals and contaminants before and after production. Third-party testing is used to verify purity, potency, and consistency, ensuring high standards across all products.

6. Is there real science behind collagen supplements?

Yes. Research on collagen has expanded significantly, covering skin, joints, bone health, and recovery. Well-designed studies, including randomised controlled trials, support its benefits, and Ancient + Brave has conducted its own clinical research on its own products.

7. Can collagen target specific areas like skin or joints?

Not directly. Collagen is broken down into peptides and amino acids, which the body uses where it needs them most. It’s a whole-body support supplement rather than a targeted treatment.

8. If collagen is broken down during digestion, how does it work?

That breakdown is exactly the point. Hydrolysed collagen is designed to be easily absorbed. Some peptides may also act as signals that encourage the body to produce its own collagen.

9. How long does it take to see results from collagen?

It varies, but research suggests:

Around 6 weeks: early gut support

8–12 weeks: skin benefits

3–6 months: joint support

12+ months: long-term structural support

Long term consistency is key for results over time.

10. Is collagen safe, and can it cause digestive issues?

Collagen is generally very safe as a food-based protein and has no known drug interactions. Some people may need time to adjust, so it’s recommended to start with a small dose and gradually increase.