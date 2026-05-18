FAU Ranked No. 4 Nationally as Executive Education Provider in the United States

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Florida Atlantic University’s Executive Education Programs was ranked No. 1 in Florida for the fourth year in a row and No. 4 in the United States for its open enrollment professional development programs by the Financial Times.

The Financial Times establishes the rankings using student feedback, course design, faculty, teaching methods and facilities, and is considered the gold standard among rankings.

“Our professional staff and faculty work extremely hard to serve South Florida’s working professionals through innovative, high-quality programs,” said Daniel Gropper, Ph.D., dean of FAU’s College of Business and Kaye Family Professor. “I am pleased to see our efforts recognized on a global scale once again.”

The Executive Education program offers one of the most diversified selections of more than 60 national and international certifications and professional development programs. Catered to working professionals, the programs help professionals improve work performance, master relevant knowledge and diversify their experience to grow their careers.

Participants of the program work at leading companies in the healthcare, finance and accounting industries such as Memorial Healthcare System, United Healthcare, JP Morgan, Polen Capital, NextEra, JM Family Enterprises, and American Express.

FAU Executive Education also develops and delivers custom corporate training programs for businesses, nonprofits and government agencies, partnering with organizations to design skills-based learning aligned with their goals, culture, schedule and budget. Offered on-site, on campus or online, these tailored programs focus on practical, results-driven content that strengthens individual and team performance and helps organizations translate learning into measurable workplace impact.

To adapt to changing technologies and the marketplace, Executive Education programs recently unveiled an MBA concentration in artificial intelligence, becoming one of the first universities in Florida to do so. Developed in response to surging employer demand for business leaders who understand the opportunities and risks of AI, the concentration prepares graduates to translate AI insights into measurable performance improvements.

“Not only do we offer a dynamic professional development program, but we are also preparing working professionals to meet the growing demand for business leaders skilled in artificial intelligence, business analytics and other emerging fields critical to success in South Florida’s fast-moving business environment,” said Vegar Wiik, assistant dean and executive director of the Executive Education programs.

FAU’s Executive Education also offers 13 executive degree programs designed for professionals who want to increase their skills without career interruption. Additionally, Executive Education’s Edu-Vantage Partner Program, works with businesses, corporations and organizations to provide a high-quality educational strategy for fulfilling their employee education packages.

Housed in a 52,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility, the program also offers access to corporate trainings and events such as the Noble Capital Conference featuring former U.S. President George W. Bush and Fox News host Bret Baier.