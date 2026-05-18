MEXC Users Save $232 Million in Trading Fees During 0-Fee Festival





VICTORIA, Seychelles, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , a pioneer in 0-fee digital asset trading, announced that its global users saved a cumulative $232 million in trading fees during the recently concluded 0-Fee Festival. The event was a key part of the platform's 8th-anniversary milestone. It aimed to remove barriers for its 40 million users and make it easier to enter global markets.

This 0-fee event spanned hundreds of spot and futures trading pairs, ranging from major assets like BTC and ETH to traditional commodities and tokenized US stocks. This extensive asset coverage drove significant market activity, resulting in a total trading volume of $453 billion during the event. By removing cost barriers across these high-demand assets, MEXC enabled users to retain more of their realized gains, with the most active individual trader saving approximately $1.1 million in futures trading fees.

These record-breaking metrics highlight a fundamental market demand for lower entry barriers and higher capital efficiency. By waiving over $200 million in trading fees to the global community, MEXC is actively delivering on its "User-First" philosophy through tangible action.

Moving forward, MEXC will continue to leverage its core pillars of " 0 Fees " and " Infinite Opportunities " to help users save on costs while empowering them to seize extensive opportunities across a diverse range of global assets.

About MEXC

MEXC is the world's fastest-growing cryptocurrency exchange, trusted by more than 40 million users across 170+ markets. Built on a user-first philosophy, MEXC offers industry-leading 0-fee trading and access to over 3,000 digital assets. As the Gateway to Infinite Opportunities, MEXC provides a single platform where users can easily trade cryptocurrencies alongside tokenized assets, including stocks, ETFs, commodities, and precious metals.



MEXC Official Website ｜ X ｜ Telegram ｜ How to Sign Up on MEXC

Risk Disclaimer:

This content does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully assess market fluctuations, project fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f1fd950c-d7c8-4493-a6d1-56ed45a2c542