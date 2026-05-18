Ring Energy to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat on May 20, 2026

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: REI) (“Ring” or the “Company”) today announced its participation in a fireside chat with Water Tower Research (“WTR”) on Wednesday, May 20, 2026 at 10:00 AM Central Time.

As part of WTR’s ongoing Fireside Chat Series, Jeff Robertson, Managing Director at WTR, will lead an in-depth conversation with Paul McKinney, Ring’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, James Parr, Executive Vice President and Chief Exploration Officer, Alex Dyes, Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer, and Sonu Johl, Principal Financial Officer, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. The discussion will focus on Ring’s transition toward more horizontal development across its asset base, the Company’s differentiated conventional asset strategy, and how its recent capital markets activity supports greater financial flexibility, long-term free cash flow generation and continued balance sheet improvement.

Topics will include:

How the stacked pay formations underlying the Permian Basin’s Northwest Shelf and Central Basin Platform areas support horizontal development;

Impact of horizontal development on well economics, capital efficiency and future development inventory;

Infrastructure and operating requirements to transition more activity from traditional vertical development to horizontal development;

How Ring’s recent equity offering strengthens financial flexibility and supports the Company’s long-term strategy to reduce leverage, fund organic growth and pursue high-return development opportunities; and

Ring’s ability to generate adjusted free cash flow through disciplined capital allocation, cost control and continued operational execution.





Investors and other interested parties can access the event by registering in advance at:



https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1761934&tp_key=411aae7ded&sti=pr.

The presentation will also be available through Ring’s web site, www.ringenergy.com on the “Overview” page under the “Investors” tab.

About Ring Energy, Inc.



Ring Energy, Inc. is an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company with current operations focused on the development of its Permian Basin assets. For additional information, please visit www.ringenergy.com .

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements involve a wide variety of risks and uncertainties, and include, without limitations, statements with respect to the Company’s strategy and prospects. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties which are disclosed in the Company’s reports filed with the SEC, including its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, and its other filings with the SEC. Readers and investors are cautioned that the Company’s actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

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