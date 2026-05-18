Kalmar Corporation: Share repurchase during week 20

 | Source: Kalmar Corporation Kalmar Corporation

KALMAR CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 18 MAY 2026 AT 3.00 PM (EEST)
    
    
Kalmar Corporation: Share repurchase during week 20 
    
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange   
    
Trade date          SharesAverage price/ shareTotal cost
11.5.202615 00040,6697610 045,50
12.5.202617 00040,6489691 031,30
13.5.202617 00039,8983678 271,10
14.5.202600,00000,00
15.5.202615 00039,6280594 420,00
Total amount week 2064 00040,21512 573 767,90
    
Kalmar Corporation now holds a total of 238 610 shares 
including the shares repurchased on 15.5.2026  
    
    
On behalf of Kalmar Corporation   
    
Nordea Bank Oyj   
    
Sami HuttunenIlari Isomäki  
    
For further information, please contact:  
Sakari Ahdekivi, CFO, tel. +358 50 400 3557  
Carina Geber-Teir, SVP, IR, Marketing & Communications, tel. +358 40 502 4697
    
About Kalmar   
Kalmar (Nasdaq Helsinki: KALMAR) is moving goods in critical supply chains around the
world, with the vision to be the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and
services. The company offers a wide range of industry shaping heavy material handling
equipment and services to ports and terminals, distribution centres, manufacturing and
heavy logistics. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kalmar operates globally in over 120
countries and employs approximately 5,300 people. In 2025, the company's sales totalled
approximately EUR 1.7 billion. www.kalmarglobal.com 


Attachment


Attachments

KALMAR 11.5-15.5.2026 Trades
GlobeNewswire

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