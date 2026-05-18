Aeries Technology Launches A1 GCC, an Agentic AI-Driven Operations Platform for Global Capability Centers

NEW YORK, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeries Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERT), a global leader in AI-enabled value creation and business transformation for private equity (PE) portfolio companies, today announced the launch of A1 GCC, its proprietary AI-driven platform for GCC operations management.

A1 GCC is part of Aeries Technology’s broader Agentic AI-enabled platform strategy for GCC operations and business transformation. Positioned as the “Digital Twin of GCC Operations,” the platform is designed to reflect how Aeries manages GCC environments by consolidating planning, workforce management, governance, coordination, and embedded AI capabilities into a single environment, reducing fragmentation across systems, trackers, and operational workflows. The platform also introduces function-specific AI agents designed to support coordination, operational follow-through, governance, and decision support across GCC functions.

A1 GCC introduces capabilities focused on workforce visibility, governance, coordination, and GCC management. Key platform capabilities include:

Set up and planning for the GCC: Project plans, milestone tracking, and readiness management for new GCC environments.

Talent and Workforce Visibility: Hiring metrics, workforce tracking, and recruitment dashboards to support GCC workforce management.

Operations Coordination and Issue Management: Visibility into operational progress, dependencies, escalations, and issue resolution across GCC environments.

Governance and Operational Insights: GCC-specific dashboards and reporting views that support governance reviews, oversight, and management decision-making.

AI-Enabled Coordination: Embedded AI capabilities that support workflow coordination, summarization, operational follow-through, and management support across GCC functions.

A1 GCC is designed to sit above existing enterprise systems, including ERP, CRM, HRMS, ATS, and project management tools. Rather than replacing systems of record, the platform integrates operational data and workflows to provide a unified view of GCC operations.

AI capabilities are being introduced in a staged and practical manner, including function-specific AI agents designed to strengthen coordination, operational follow-through, governance, and decision support across GCC functions.

Over time, A1 GCC will further strengthen governance, workforce management, coordination, and AI-enabled operational oversight across GCC environments through a unified platform experience.

“We built A1 GCC to be an AI-driven operations platform for managing GCC environments at scale,” said Unni Nambiar, Chief Technology Officer at Aeries Technology. “The platform brings together planning, workforce visibility, governance, coordination, embedded AI capabilities, and function-specific AI agents in a single environment designed to help teams operate with greater clarity, speed, and control. A1 GCC has been shaped by the operational realities of managing GCC operations and represents an important step toward a more connected and data-driven operating model for Global Capability Centers.”

Aeries Technology will continue expanding A1 GCC capabilities across planning, workforce management, governance, coordination, and embedded AI capabilities across GCC operations.

About Aeries Technology

Aeries Technology (NASDAQ: AERT) is a global leader in AI-enabled value creation, business transformation, and Global Capability Center (GCC) management for private equity (PE) portfolio companies, enabling scalable and technology-driven operations. Founded in 2012, Aeries has been recognized as a Great Place to Work® for three consecutive years, reflecting its continued commitment to workforce development and employee experience. For more information, visit www.aeriestechnology.com.

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