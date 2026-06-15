Aeries Technology Secures Strategic GCC Advisory Mandate with Leading Global Tax and Financial Advisory Platform

NEW YORK, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeries Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERT), a global leader in AI-enabled value creation, business transformation and Global Capability Center (GCC) delivery for private equity portfolio companies, today announced a strategic advisory mandate from a leading global tax and financial advisory firm with operations across more than 150 countries.

The engagement will support the expansion of the firm's India-based global delivery center in a Tier-II city as it advances its long-term global delivery strategy.

The mandate reflects a growing trend among global enterprises to adopt an advisory-led approach to GCC expansion, prioritizing scalability, governance, talent access, and long-term operational effectiveness as they expand beyond traditional metropolitan hubs.

As part of the engagement, Aeries will provide strategic advisory support for the client's GCC expansion and the evolution of its long-term operating model.

“GCC expansion into Tier-II cities is increasingly becoming a strategic growth decision rather than a cost-driven exercise,” said Sachin Aghore, Chief Delivery Officer, Aeries Technology. “Organizations are looking to build delivery centers that combine access to talent with strong governance, scalable operating models, and technology-enabled execution. We are pleased to support this client as they design the next phase of their global delivery strategy.”

Global Capability Centers are increasingly expanding into Tier-II cities as enterprises seek access to deeper talent pools, lower operating costs, and improved business infrastructure. As organizations evaluate new locations for long-term growth, the ability to build high-quality delivery capabilities while maintaining global standards is becoming a key differentiator. This mandate further strengthens Aeries’ position as a trusted advisor to enterprises navigating the next phase of GCC evolution.

About Aeries Technology

Aeries Technology is a global leader in AI-enabled value creation, business transformation, and Global Capability Center (GCC) delivery for private equity portfolio companies, supporting scalable, technology-driven execution. Founded in 2012, it has earned the Great Place to Work Certification for three consecutive years. For more information, visit www.aeriestechnology.com.

Contact

IR@aeriestechnology.com