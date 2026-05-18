Major Breakthroughs in Resonance Theory to be Revealed in Multiple Papers

REDMOND, Wash., May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pattern Computer®, Inc. (“Pattern” or “the Company”), the global leader in Pattern Discovery, today announced that the Company’s CEO and Chair, Mark R. Anderson, along with select members of the Pattern team, will be revealing advancements in Resonance Theory (“RT”) that the Company believes constitute a breakthrough in fundamental physics, at the 22nd Annual Future in Review Conference (FiRe 2026). On Monday June 1, 2026, the Resonance Theory Working Group team will simultaneously introduce five new physics papers, scaling consistent physics and mathematics from quantum to the cosmos. The papers are subject to peer review and collectively constitute a first pass computational analysis of Mr. Anderson’s earlier work on Resonance Theory.

The most challenging problems in physics today are found in attempts at the unification of models of small-scale structures and large-scale structures, connecting the regimes of subatomic particles all the way to solar systems, galaxies, and the cosmic web. Resonance Theory may now have reconciled some of the most fundamental conflicts in theoretical physics – with a single, parsimonious model that explains behavior from the sub-quantum to cosmological spatiotemporal scales.

FiRe 2026 and Resonance Theory Presentation Details

FiRe 2026 Dates: May 31 – June 3, 2026

FiRe 2026 Location: Qualcomm Institute at UC San Diego, La Jolla, CA

FiRe 2026 Information & Registration: https://www.futureinreview.com/

Pattern Team Presentation: Monday June 1, 2026 / 10:00 a.m. PT: “From Quantum to the Cosmos: A Revolutionary Theory of Space, Time, Light & Matter”

Mr. Anderson commented, “This announcement caps over 45 years of targeted research into the hypothesis that Resonance Theory provides a paradigm-shifting framework for understanding natural laws. Science serves as the foundational engine of human progress, transforming abstract curiosity into lifesaving and world-shaping tools. By bridging the gap between pure research and practical application, it addresses the most pressing global challenges of the 21st century. Data suggests that advancing our understanding of physics requires a fundamental shift in modeling real-world phenomena to unify subatomic and gravitational scales. Current theories – quantum mechanics, quantum field theory and general relativity – are independently successful but mathematically incompatible, requiring a new framework.”

Mr. Anderson added, “This latest series of milestones provide critical data that reshapes our perspective on how the universe operates at its most elemental level. We are not just looking at a minor adjustment to existing theories; we are witnessing a profound evolution in our grasp of fundamental physics. In the early 1970’s, I predicted that a unified theory would require a shift away from ‘wave particle duality,’ as we have in quantum mechanics, toward a wave-structure theory, that models matter as a resonance – a standing wave. My reasoning was, and is, that waves need a medium in which to propagate – and in quantum field theory we try to get around this by declaring the existence of ‘fields’ that permeate the universe. In RT we replace that concept with a ‘Medium of Propagation’ (“MoP”) sufficient to sustain and transmit waves. With only 8 axioms, all of which describe and assert the existence of real-valued wave structures and the MoP that supports them, we can recover the predictive successes of quantum mechanics and relativity alike”

Mr. Anderson continued, “For example, consider dark matter and dark energy. Dark matter was theorized when it became clear that the gravitational forces we observe in the universe exceed the potential of visible matter under essentially Newtonian gravity; and dark energy when it became clear that the bulk of visible matter and dark matter were not consistent with the rate of expansion of the universe. In RT, we find that gravity emerges as deformations in the MoP caused by the distribution of matter in space. Understanding how the 3D distribution of matter strains and contorts the MoP reveals the origins of Newtonian gravity and, critically, departures from Newtonian gravity in highly ordered systems. In complex geometries, like spiral galaxies, or multi-galactic mergers, the geometric effects can outweigh the direct effects of individual masses – creating the appearance of gravitational ‘force’ divorced from visible mass. In the past, such things have been explained by the invocation of hidden ‘dark matter,’ and I have no doubt that there will be those who interpret our results as ‘explaining the characteristics of dark matter’ – but there are important differences: we are not positing the existence of ‘hidden mass;’ rather, we are studying how the distribution of visible, baryonic mass strains space, and alters the geodesic paths taken by light and, therefore, inertial mass. It’s not another ‘Modified Newtonian Gravity’ type theory; it’s a different way of looking at what gravity is at a foundational level.”

Mr. Anderson concluded, “Recent discoveries in space, science and physics are shifting our perspective on the universe. From observations of ‘improbable’ early galaxies to additional evidence of gravitational anomalies divorced from visible mass, we are witnessing a period where long-standing models are being tested and refined, expanding and changing our understanding of space and the fundamental laws of physics. The quest for a unified theory aiming to unite general relativity (gravity) and quantum mechanics into a single mathematical framework, describing all fundamental forces, has remained one of the major, if not the major, unsolved problems in science. Until now, such a theory has been elusive – and while there are candidates – such as Quantum Loop Gravity – they require models of enormous complexity that are challenging to test with experiments. RT provides a new view of the physical world in which space is not empty, but in fact has physical properties, and those properties lead directly to the laws of physics. It is not ‘field theory’ by another name, nor is it another ‘redux.’ It is a groundbreaking perspective in modern physics which explores the fundamental requirement that waves require a physical medium to travel, launching a deep investigation into the exact properties this medium must possess to build the universe we see today. This research shifts focus back to the foundational building blocks of reality. By analyzing how energy moves through space, scientists are defining the precise balance of elasticity and structure required to sustain light, other vibrational modes, and matter. The study provides a roadmap for understanding how the fabric of the universe dictates the laws of nature.”

About Resonance Theory: The First Physics Theory to Describe Resonant Fluctuations of Empty Space as a Unified ‘Theory of Everything.’

First presented in 1980 by Mark R. Anderson, Resonance Theory (“RT”) has grown to become a symplectic geometry-based framework that models small scale phenomena, i.e., quantum mechanics, and large-scale phenomena, i.e., astrophysics and cosmology naturally, without the need for renormalization schema or different mathematical “languages” at different spatiotemporal scales. In RT, waves provide both the transmission of information and the stability of matter, which is modeled as standing waves supported by long-lived topological defects in an underlying medium. RT starts with the supposition that waves require a medium on which to propagate, and then, in a minimal axiomatic framework (a small collection of eight postulates), derives an effective field theory consistent with both quantum mechanics and the standard model of particle physics – where the postulates of these theories arise naturally as theorems, lemmas, and corollaries in RT. The same modeling framework supports work in astrophysics, providing an alternative approach to General Relativity plus ΛCDM (Cold Dark Matter) for predicting the behavior of galactic and cosmic phenomena. Perhaps most importantly, RT provides a framework for apples-to-apples comparisons of diverse predictive systems with fundamentally different underlying ontics.

About Strategic News Service (SNS) / Future in Review Conference (FiRe 2026)

Strategic News Service and its networking and events provider, Future in Review, form a strong alliance, preferencing innovation and action. Collectively, Strategic News Service and the SNS Conference Corp have an outsized impact on the world of technology innovation and the global economy, accelerating the deployment of technologies and policies that make the world a better place through publications, collaborative projects, networking, and events. Members include Michael Dell, Jensen Huang, Elon Musk, and Jeff Bezos.

Called ‘the best technology conference in the world’ by The Economist, FiRe 2026 brings together global leaders in advanced AI, climate tech, semiconductors, next-gen energy and grid, marine science, healthcare, and more, to discuss the future of technology and how companies, countries and states can improve their economies while fostering innovation and prosperity. This year’s event, “Reimagining Innovation in the Next World,” brings together global leaders, entrepreneurs, and policymakers to address critical shifts in technology and the economy.

Additional key themes for the week include

Advanced Learning AI: Exploring the future of autonomous agentic systems and their governance.

Global Security: Insights into intelligence, technology risk, and cybersecurity.

Climate Tech: Scenario planning for climate solutions and clean-energy revolutions.

Bifurcation of the World Economy: Strategies for navigating a fragmenting global economic landscape.

Announcements of major new pattern discoveries in science and technology, from cancer drugs to equities trading.



For further conference information and registration: https://www.futureinreview.com/

About Pattern

Pattern Computer, Inc. is a next-generation AI platform company which uses its Pattern Discovery Engine™ to solve the most important and intractable problems in business and medicine. These proprietary mathematical techniques in advanced AI can find complex patterns in very-high-order data that have eluded detection by much larger systems, including LLMs. As the Company applies its computational platform to the challenging fields of drug discovery and diagnostics, it is also making major Pattern Discoveries for partners in other sectors, including extended biotech, climate challenges and materials science, aerospace manufacturing quality control, veterinary medicine, air traffic operations, equity trading, AI regulatory compliance in the EU, and energy services. See www.patterncomputer.com .

CONTACT: Laura Guerrant-Oiye (808) 960-2642 – laura@patterncomputer.com

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