Enhanced (NYSE: ENHA) Selects Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV) to Power AI-Native Live Enhanced Consumer Platform and Digital Fan Ecosystem

NEW YORK and LAS VEGAS, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV), a global leader in AI-powered agentic commerce and digital engagement, today announced a multi-million dollar strategic partnership with Enhanced (NYSE: ENHA), the company behind Enhanced Games and the Live Enhanced consumer platform, to power AI-enabled fan engagement and consumer health technologies across Enhanced’s rapidly expanding digital ecosystem.

The initial deployment will focus on a mobile-first web experience for The Enhanced Games, including ticket access, athlete and event information, race outcomes, highlights, media content and a conversational AI concierge designed to support real-time fan engagement during the inaugural Games in Las Vegas.

The partnership also establishes a roadmap for Rezolve Ai technologies to support the continued evolution of Enhanced’s Live Enhanced consumer platform, including future tele-health functionality, AI Doctor capabilities and deep AI-driven personalization designed to improve scalability, efficiency and customer engagement.

The agreement combines Rezolve Ai’s AI technologies, digital engagement infrastructure and strategic promotional rights within the Enhanced ecosystem, creating a broad commercial partnership designed to accelerate consumer adoption, audience growth and long-term platform expansion for both companies.

Rezolve Ai as the AI Engine Behind Enhanced’s Consumer Platform

Rezolve Ai’s AI-native infrastructure is designed to help high-growth consumer platforms scale intelligent engagement without the complexity of retrofitting AI into legacy systems. By selecting Rezolve Ai at the outset, Enhanced is building its digital consumer experience on an AI-enabled foundation designed to support fan engagement, future tele-health services, personalization and direct-to-consumer growth.

Powering Digital Fan Engagement and Strategic Visibility

Rezolve Ai will also power The Enhanced Games mobile-first web experience, providing fans with ticket access, athlete information, race outcomes, highlights, media content, FAQs and event coverage from the inaugural Enhanced Games in Las Vegas.

As part of the agreement, Rezolve Ai will receive strategic promotional rights across Enhanced Games digital, in-arena and broadcast environments, supporting the continued expansion of Rezolve Ai’s global enterprise and consumer visibility.

“The global momentum surrounding the Games is accelerating our ability to strike strategic partnerships that power every aspect of our business,” said Maximilian Martin, Chief Executive Officer of Enhanced.

“Rezolve Ai gives us both the technology infrastructure and the strategic collaboration needed to accelerate the development of our Live Enhanced platform, improve fan engagement and build a scalable long-term consumer ecosystem.”

Daniel M. Wagner, CEO and Chairman of Rezolve Ai, added:

“Enhanced represents one of the most ambitious new platforms at the intersection of sports, performance science, healthcare and consumer engagement.

“What makes this partnership especially compelling for Rezolve Ai is that our technologies are being integrated into the platform from the outset, from AI-enabled fan engagement and digital experiences through to the long-term roadmap for Live Enhanced.

“This partnership further validates Rezolve Ai’s ability to power intelligent, scalable consumer ecosystems while also expanding our visibility across one of the world’s most talked-about emerging sports platforms.”

Key Highlights for Rezolve Ai Investors

AI-Powered Live Enhanced Roadmap: Rezolve Ai technologies will support the evolution of Enhanced’s Live Enhanced consumer platform, including future tele-health, AI Doctor and AI-driven personalization capabilities.

Rezolve Ai technologies will support the evolution of Enhanced’s Live Enhanced consumer platform, including future tele-health, AI Doctor and AI-driven personalization capabilities. High-Profile Consumer Deployment: Rezolve Ai will power the digital fan experience for the inaugural Enhanced Games in Las Vegas through a mobile-first AI-enabled web experience.

Rezolve Ai will power the digital fan experience for the inaugural Enhanced Games in Las Vegas through a mobile-first AI-enabled web experience. Strategic Promotional Rights: The agreement includes strategic promotional rights across Enhanced Games digital, in-arena and broadcast environments.

The agreement includes strategic promotional rights across Enhanced Games digital, in-arena and broadcast environments. Enterprise Validation: The partnership further validates Rezolve Ai’s ability to deploy AI-powered consumer engagement infrastructure across sports, healthcare-adjacent and entertainment ecosystems.

The partnership further validates Rezolve Ai’s ability to deploy AI-powered consumer engagement infrastructure across sports, healthcare-adjacent and entertainment ecosystems. Long-Term Ecosystem Opportunity: The collaboration creates a scalable framework connecting AI, fan engagement, consumer health and direct-to-consumer monetization.



Media Contact

Rezolve Ai

Urmee Khan – Global Head of Communications

urmeekhan@rezolve.com

+44 7576 094 040

investors@rezolve.com

Enhanced

Chris Jones, Chief Communications Officer

media@enhanced.com

About Rezolve Ai

Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV) is an industry leader in AI-powered solutions, specializing in enhancing customer engagement, operational efficiency, and revenue growth. The Brain Suite is the world’s first enterprise AI platform built for Agentic Commerce, delivering advanced tools that harness artificial intelligence to power search, transact, fulfill, and personalize at global scale. For more information, visit www.rezolve.com .

About Enhanced Group, Inc.

Enhanced Group, Inc. (NYSE: ENHA) is an elite sports competition and performance products company committed to giving athletes and people alike access to products that optimize their health, performance and recovery. The Live Enhanced platform provides consumers access to products, and protocols that optimize health, longevity and vitality. As a premium brand, Enhanced aims to revolutionize and lead the Performance Medicine category. For more information about mission of Enhanced please visit www.enhanced.com

About The Enhanced Games

The Enhanced Games will champion scientific innovation and integrity in elite sporting competition. Enhanced believes in an objective, evidence-based approach to competition, one that celebrates athletic excellence and unlocks athletes’ full potential. The Enhanced Games is not only creating a sporting event that is thrilling for spectators but also a beacon for scientific transparency and athlete welfare. By putting athletes first, it gives them the opportunity to reach their full potential and be compensated accordingly, all while ensuring their safety through rigorous medical supervision and scientific oversight. The inaugural Enhanced Games will take place on May 24, 2026 and will be held at a purpose-built competition complex at Resorts World Las Vegas. The Games will offer unprecedented financial incentives to athletes.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The actual results of Rezolve Ai plc (“Rezolve”) may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect”, “estimate”, “project”, “budget”, “forecast”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “plan”, “may”, “will”, “could”, “should”, “believes”, “predicts”, “potential”, “continue”, “design” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of Rezolve’s Annual Report on Form 20-F and its subsequent filings made with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside Rezolve’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) competition, the ability of Rezolve to grow and manage growth profitably, and retain its management and key employees; (2) changes in applicable laws or regulations; and (3) weakness in the economy, market trends, uncertainty and other conditions in the markets in which Rezolve operates, and other factors beyond its control, such as inflation or rising interest rates. Rezolve cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive and not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, including projections, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by applicable law, Rezolve does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances, or otherwise.