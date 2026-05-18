Zyxel Showcases End-to-End Broadband Solutions at Fiber Connect 2026 for Scalable Fiber and Wireless Deployments

Orlando, FL, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zyxel Communications, an industry-leading provider of secure broadband networking solutions for service providers, today announced its participation in Fiber Connect 2026, showcasing a comprehensive portfolio of broadband innovations designed to simplify deployment, improve interoperability, and support scalable fiber and wireless network expansion.

As service providers continue accelerating broadband deployments across fiber, fixed wireless, and multi-dwelling environments, operational challenges such as interoperability validation, deployment complexity, and network scalability have become increasingly important. Zyxel addresses these challenges through an end-to-end broadband portfolio designed to provide greater flexibility across a wide range of deployment scenarios.

At Fiber Connect 2026, Zyxel will showcase interoperability validation capabilities designed to help service providers verify ONT and OLT compatibility prior to deployment. Based on industry standards such as OMCI (ITU-T G.988), Zyxel’s structured interoperability validation approach helps reduce integration uncertainty, minimize deployment delays, and improve overall network reliability. The company’s interoperability program, OptiFoxTM, further supports service providers by enabling a more predictable path from lab validation to field deployment.

Zyxel will also demonstrate a broad range of broadband solutions spanning Wi-Fi 7 gateways, ONT solutions, 5G NR Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), MxU deployments, PTMP wireless connectivity, and high-performance switching infrastructure. Together, these solutions enable service providers to build and scale broadband networks across both fiber and wireless environments while maintaining deployment flexibility and operational efficiency.

In addition, Zyxel will introduce a preview of Zyxel One, its AI-powered management concept designed to support foundational network visibility and simplified management across multiple access technologies.

Zyxel will also provide previews of future broadband innovations, including Wi-Fi 8 and 50G PON technologies designed to support evolving service provider requirements for higher capacity, lower latency, improved spectrum efficiency, and increasingly intelligent network environments.

“Service providers today need broadband solutions that are flexible, scalable, and easier to deploy across increasingly complex environments,” said Edmund Chu, Executive Vice President at Zyxel Communications. “By combining interoperability validation, AI-powered management, and an end-to-end broadband portfolio, Zyxel helps operators reduce operational complexity while delivering reliable connectivity across fiber and wireless networks.”

Zyxel’s broadband solutions portfolio aligns closely with the evolving service provider ecosystem showcased at Fiber Connect 2026, reinforcing the company’s commitment to delivering scalable, future-ready networking solutions for fiber, fixed wireless, and cloud-managed broadband deployments.

Zyxel’s latest broadband solutions will be featured at booth #1833 during Fiber Connect 2026, including demonstrations across Wi-Fi 7, fiber access, 5G FWA, MxU, PTMP, switching, and AI-powered broadband management technologies.

For more information about Zyxel and its portfolio of broadband wireless solutions for service providers, visit the Zyxel Communications website and follow us on YouTube, Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

About Zyxel:

Zyxel Communications delivers technological innovations and has connected the world to the internet for more than 35 years. Whether establishing access through fixed or mobile broadband solutions, Zyxel Communications offers a comprehensive and flexible portfolio that helps service providers stay ahead of the competition.