Navitas to Showcase Breakthrough GaN and SiC Based Solutions for AI Data Center, Energy and Grid Infrastructure, and Industrial Electrification at PCIM 2026

TORRANCE, Calif., May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS), a leader in GaNFast™ gallium nitride (GaN) and GeneSiC™ silicon carbide (SiC) power semiconductors, will showcase its latest GaN and SiC products for AI data center, energy and grid infrastructure, and industrial electrification at PCIM 2026.

Product highlights include the latest in Navitas GaNFast FETs starting from 0.8 mOhms at 100 V to 11 mOhms at 650 V, along with expanded offerings across the GaNSafeTM, GaNSlimTM, and Bi-directional GaN IC product families.

Navitas will showcase 3300 V, 2300 V, and 1200 V Trench Assisted Planar (TAP) SiC devices using advanced reliability SiCPAKTM press-fit modules, alongside recently announced 5th-generation GeneSiC TAP MOSFETs for AI-Data Center in QDPAK and TO247-LP.

For the AI data center, Navitas will exhibit two solutions that enable a swifter transition to the 800 V DC standard using GaN:



20 kW 800 V-to-6 V power delivery board aiming 97.5% peak efficiency, eliminating the traditional 48V intermediate bus converter (IBC) stage while enhancing overall system efficiency, reliability, cost-effectiveness, and power density.





10 kW 800 V-to-50 V DC-DC platform featuring 2.1 kW/in³ power density and 98.5% peak efficiency, leveraging the latest 650 V and 100 V GaNFast FETs to deliver industry-leading efficiency, power density, and performance for 800 VDC and ±400 V power architectures.



For grid and energy infrastructure, Navitas will showcase two SST topologies enabled by Navitas GeneSiC UHV and HV technology:



An EPFL-developed full SST cell integrating the primary converter stage, transformer, and secondary conversion stage using a novel single-stage topology, leveraging Navitas 3300 V and 1200 V SiC technology.



50KVA Bi-Directional Active Front End, DAB SST solution based on Navitas 3300 V SiCPAK MOSFET modules, using Texas Instruments’ C2000TM real-time microcontrollers and UCC218915-Q1 gate drivers.



Navitas will also showcase industrial electrification and motor control inverter solutions based on GaNSense™ Motor Drive ICs, integrating lossless current sensing, voltage sensing, and temperature protection for improved performance and robustness. In addition, GaNSlim power ICs will showcase simplified development of high-efficiency, high-power-density solutions with industry-leading integration for performance computing applications.

Navitas will also be presenting in the following panel discussions:

Tuesday, June 9th | 1:25 -2:25 PM CET

Componeers Panel Session: Automotive, AI, Humanoid Robots – the future of GaN

Technology Stage, Hall 4, PCIM Expo & Conference

Presenter: Llew Vaughan-Edmunds, VP & GM, GaN Business Unit



Wednesday, June 10 | 11:45 am – 12:45 pm CET

Power Electronics News Panel Session: The Evolution in Data Center Power Distribution

Technology Stage, Hall 4, PCIM Expo & Conference

Presenter: Llew Vaughan-Edmunds, VP & GM, GaN Business Unit



Wednesday, June 10th | 2:30 – 3:30 PM CET

Bodo’s Panel Session: “Riding the SiC Wave Efficiently”

Technology Stage, Hall 4, PCIM Expo & Conference

Presenter: Paul Wheeler, VP & GM, High Voltage SiC Business Unit



Thursday, June 11th | 11:45 AM – 12:45 PM (CET)

Bodo’s Panel Session: “What’s up, what’s next for GaN?”

Technology Stage, Hall 4, PCIM Expo & Conference

Presenter: Llew Vaughan-Edmunds, VP & GM, GaN Business Unit

Navitas booth is located in Hall 9, Booth #544 at NürnbergMesse from June 9–11. You can find more detailed information about what Navitas is showcasing at PCIM Europe 2026 at: https://navitassemi.com/event/PCIM-2026.

To set up meetings with a Navitas representative, write to info@navitassemi.com.

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is a next-generation power semiconductor leader in gallium nitride (GaN) and IC integrated devices, and high-voltage silicon carbide (SiC) technology, driving innovation across AI data centers, energy and grid infrastructure, performance computing, and industrial electrification. With more than 30 years of combined expertise in wide bandgap technologies, GaNFast™ power ICs integrate GaN power, drive, control, sensing, and protection, delivering faster power delivery, higher system density, and greater efficiency. GeneSiC™ high-voltage SiC devices leverage patented trench-assisted planar technology to provide industry-leading voltage capability, efficiency, and reliability for medium-voltage grid and infrastructure applications. Navitas has over 300 patents issued or pending and is the world’s first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral®-certified.

Navitas Semiconductor, GaNFast, GaNSense, GeneSiC, and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor Limited and affiliates. All other brands, product names, and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

Contact Information

Navitas Semiconductor

Vipin Bothra

info@navitassemi.com

Navitas Investor Contacts

Leanne Sievers | Brett Perry

Shelton Group

sheltonir@sheltongroup.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are attempts to predict or indicate future events or trends or similar statements that are not a reflection of historical fact. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “we expect” or “are expected to be,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are made based on estimates and forecasts of financial and performance metrics, projections of market opportunity and market share and current indications of customer interest, all of which are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release. All such statements are based on current expectations of the management of Navitas and are not predictions of actual future performance. Forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions and expectations. Many actual events and circumstances that affect performance are beyond the control of Navitas and, forward-looking statements are subject to a number of uncertainties. Our businesses are subject to certain risks that could materially and adversely affect our respective business, financial condition, results of operations, or the value of our securities. For Navitas, these and other risk factors are discussed in the Risk Factors section of our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, as updated in the Risk Factors section of our most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q, and in other documents we file with the SEC. If any of these risks, as discussed in more detail in our SEC reports, materialize or if our assumptions underlying forward-looking statements prove to be incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements.

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