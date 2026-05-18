Basis and DAX United States Partner to Give Political Advertisers Exclusive Access to Premium Audio Inventory

WASHINGTON, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Basis (https://basis.com), the leading intelligent operating system for autonomous advertising, today announced an integration with DAX US to give political advertisers exclusive access to premium audio inventory for the 2026 U.S. election cycle. DAX, the pioneering digital advertising exchange, delivers more than 100 million U.S. listeners across its network of ad-supported streaming and podcast platforms — inventory available for political advertising only through the DSP in Basis.

According to Nielsen, radio and podcasts capture more than 80% of all daily ad-supported audio listening, with audiences spending an average of four hours per day on platforms like radio, podcasts, streaming music services and satellite radio. So there’s a huge opportunity for political strategists. In addition, political parties haven’t historically been able to connect platforms, data and multiple buying tactics, from open bidding to direct deals. Basis consolidates political advertising through a single platform that combines all major channels, workflows, reporting and more, and is further strengthening reach of U.S. voters via audio content.

Basis is an integrated cross-channel media orchestration and connectivity platform that automates the most important phases of the entire campaign lifecycle. Its enterprise AI system empowers marketers through a suite of applications for planning and operations across programmatic, publisher-direct, search, and social channels. Basis clients gain access to powerful L2 and Experian political data segments within the DAX environment.

"Political advertising demands precision, speed, and accountability — and audio is one of the most powerful, and underutilized channels for reaching engaged voters. DAX provides political advertisers with access to a massive audience, combined with the gold-standard political data sets from L2 and Experian, all accessible through Basis,” said Grace Briscoe, EVP of client development, Basis. “Basis is built for winning outcomes -- connecting channels and data into one governed environment so political teams can execute with confidence at the speed an election demands.”

“This partnership with Basis represents a significant step forward in how political advertisers access and activate premium audio campaigns at scale,” said Brian Conlan, President of DAX US. “By bringing exclusive inventory together with best-in-class data and execution, we’re giving political parties a powerful way to reach voters with precision and impact.”

The Basis and DAX US integration delivers capabilities for political advertisers operating in high-stakes, time-compressed environments such as election cycles:

Exclusive access : DAX's network reaches 80% of all digital audio listeners A18+ in the U.S., including more than 41 million unique listeners not available on other streaming networks.

: DAX's network reaches 80% of all digital audio listeners A18+ in the U.S., including more than 41 million unique listeners not available on other streaming networks. Data: More than 60 L2 data sets and Experian’s audience segments -- including advanced predictive modeling -- are available for political advertisers only through Basis.

More than 60 L2 data sets and Experian’s audience segments -- including advanced predictive modeling -- are available for political advertisers only through Basis. Multicultural and geo-targeted: DAX’s dedicated multicultural network reaches Spanish-speaking voters. It enables dynamic geo-targeting by district, region, or state.

DAX’s dedicated multicultural network reaches Spanish-speaking voters. It enables dynamic geo-targeting by district, region, or state. Broad footprint: DAX’s network encompasses 60,000+ podcasts spanning music, sports, news, and culture; 350+ terrestrial U.S. radio stations; and premium pureplay brands including Deezer, AccuRadio, LiveOne, Live365, and HitsRadio.com.

DAX’s network encompasses 60,000+ podcasts spanning music, sports, news, and culture; 350+ terrestrial U.S. radio stations; and premium pureplay brands including Deezer, AccuRadio, LiveOne, Live365, and HitsRadio.com. Automation : All DAX political inventory is bought programmatically through Basis, keeping planning, activation, reporting and more within a single governed system.

: All DAX political inventory is bought programmatically through Basis, keeping planning, activation, reporting and more within a single governed system. Omnichannel: Buying on all major digital channels is managed and processed through Basis.

About DAX US

DAX US is a pioneering digital advertising exchange connecting brands with audiences at scale across music, radio, podcasts, and mobile games. Through DAX, advertisers can reach more than 100 million listeners with impactful formats, smart targeting, and award-winning effectiveness tools. Premium publisher brands on DAX include Deezer, LiveOne, AccuRadio, Live365, and HitsRadio.com.

DAX was created by Global, the Media & Entertainment group, Europe’s largest audio and outdoor company. It launched in 2014 in the UK and 2017 in the United States with headquarters in New York City’s historic Penn District. Learn more at https://dax.global.com/us/.

About Basis

Basis is solving the advertising industry's biggest problems with a foundational software platform that connects every channel, every workflow, and every financial system into one governed operating system. With AI-driven media planning and management capabilities, Basis is a unified command center for agencies and brands. It creates capacity for media teams through integrated applications specialized in planning, operations, reporting, and financial reconciliation across programmatic, publisher-direct, search, and social channels. Basis empowers leaders with AI-powered efficiency and productivity -- driving financial success for their organizations. Renowned for its dedication to both employees and customers, Basis creates more seamless operations and fosters a happier, more engaged workforce. Learn more at https://basis.com.

Contact:

Anthony Loredo

anthony.loredo@basis.com

917-573-4157

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b6831669-0da6-4dd5-9c0a-5739a6a2591f