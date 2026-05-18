Rate Brings Together Chicago’s Leading Housing Organizations to Expand Access to Homeownership

CHICAGO, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rate, a leading fintech company, announces its 2026 RateUniversity Grow for Good Partner Summit in Chicago on May 20, bringing together more than 40 nonprofit organizations, referral partners, and civic leaders to discuss practical ways to expand access to homeownership in the local market.

The summit is an extension of Rate’s nationwide Community Engagement Initiative, which focuses on improving access to homeownership through education, technology, partnerships, and grassroots outreach. The initiative has already helped drive measurable progress: between 2010 and 2025, Rate increased its funded loan rate in diverse Chicagoland communities from 20% to 30%. Through the Chicago event, Rate is bringing that national strategy to life locally by convening organizations that work directly with aspiring homeowners and play a critical role in helping them understand their options, prepare financially, and navigate the mortgage process.

More than 40 organizations are expected to participate, including the Chicago Urban League, City of Chicago Treasurer’s Office, Chicago Housing Authority, Chicago Association of REALTORS®, The Neighbor Project, H.O.M.E., Spanish Coalition for Housing, and others*.

“Homeownership access depends on the full housing ecosystem working together with clear information, consistent communication, and practical solutions,” said Arlyn Kalinski, Executive Director of Emerging Markets at Rate. “Rate is bringing partners together in Chicago to help more organizations understand the programs, resources, and support available to the communities they serve. Alignment across nonprofits, counselors, real estate professionals, civic leaders, and lenders means borrowers can get guidance earlier and move forward with greater confidence.”

The RateUniversity Grow for Good Partner Summit is designed as a working session and partnership accelerator for organizations serving first-time homebuyers, underserved borrowers, and multicultural communities across Chicago. The program will focus on:

Discussing local housing and lending gaps, including affordability challenges, borrower readiness, and the need for more culturally fluent support

Helping partners better understand Rate’s mortgage products, specialized programs, down-payment assistance strategies, and Language Access Program

Strengthening referral, handoff, and communication processes among nonprofits, city leaders, housing counselors, real estate agents, and Rate loan officers

Sharing real borrower success stories and examples of how stronger partnerships can help move residents from education to action

Creating a local blueprint for collaboration that can be applied across additional markets



Chicago remains a critical market for this work, particularly across the South Side, West Side, and immigrant communities. With participation from nonprofits, city leaders, housing counselors, real estate professionals, lenders, and advocacy organizations, the summit is intended to align key partners around practical information, clearer roles, and shared next steps for helping more residents pursue sustainable homeownership.

Media Availability / Press Contact

The Rate team will be available for media interviews. Please contact press@rate.com for direct coordination.

Additional Contact: communityoutreachstrategies@rate.com

About Rate

Rate believes true wellness is when your financial, physical and mental health are in harmony. Our mission is to inspire people to live longer, happier and more fulfilling lives. We’ve already helped more than 2 million Americans get into their homes. Now we’re helping them thrive inside their homes — and everywhere else in their lives. To further our mission, Rate is building the world’s largest wellness community to give people the tools, resources and support to build a life they truly love. Learn more at rate.com and download the Rate App today.

Recognition: Chicago Agent Magazine’s Lender of the Year (seven consecutive years); NerdWallet’s Best Mortgage Lender for First-Time Homebuyers (2025) and multiple Best Mortgage Lender recognitions; Fortune’s Best Mortgage Lenders (2025); Forbes’ Best Mortgage Lenders (2025); Motley Fool’s Best Mortgage Lenders (2025); and Motley Fool / MarketWatch’s Most Recommended Mortgage Lender in America (2024).

*Rate is not affiliated with the non-profit organizations mentioned