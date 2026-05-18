



MONTREAL, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As international controversy surrounding Canada’s proposed Bill C-22 escalates, Canadian entrepreneur and technology investor Yanik Guillemette warns the legislation could trigger a long-term Canadian tech exodus, driving critical AI infrastructure, cybersecurity firms, and global cloud investments away from Canadian jurisdiction.

According to the analysis shared by Yanik Guillemette , the debate surrounding Bill C-22 has shifted from a basic privacy dispute into a severe threat to Canada's digital sovereignty. The proposed surveillance law is increasingly viewed by global markets as a major risk factor for corporations deploying cloud investment, secure communication networks, and data centres across North America.

“Bill C-22 is rapidly becoming a global reputation problem for Canada,” said Yanik Guillemette. “The international technology sector is now openly questioning whether Canada still represents a trustworthy environment for encryption, digital sovereignty, and secure AI infrastructure deployment.”

Global Tech Leaders Warn Against Surveillance Law and Encryption Backdoors

Major technology corporations and digital privacy organizations continue to voice strong opposition to the text of Bill C-22, aligning with the warnings issued by Yanik Guillemette:

Meta: Warned Canadian lawmakers that the surveillance law could effectively force platforms to integrate spyware-like mechanisms into private communications.

Warned Canadian lawmakers that the could effectively force platforms to integrate spyware-like mechanisms into private communications. Apple: Publicly stated that the legislation could pressure companies into inserting encryption backdoors into consumer products, fundamentally destroying hardware security.

Publicly stated that the legislation could pressure companies into inserting backdoors into consumer products, fundamentally destroying hardware security. Signal: The encrypted messaging platform reiterated it would execute a complete market withdrawal from Canada rather than compromise its end-to-end encryption protocols.



VPN Industry and Shopify CEO Signal Potential Tech Exodus

The backlash within the VPN and data governance sectors has intensified dramatically. Canadian VPN provider Windscribe publicly warned that Bill C-22 could force providers to collect identifying user logs, directly breaking their privacy commitments and forcing a corporate relocation outside of Canada. Similarly, NordVPN stated it would remove its operational presence from the country before compromising its strict encryption standards.

“These are not fringe organizations,” Yanik Guillemette explained. “These are cybersecurity giants safeguarding hundreds of millions of users. When the VPN and digital security industries discuss a legal exodus from a G7 nation, it signals a massive failure in economic predictability.”

This assessment is shared by Shopify CEO Tobi Lütke, who publicly criticized the legislation on X, warning that Bill C-22 could deal a severe blow to Canadian tech competitiveness, innovation, and international cloud investment.

Yanik Guillemette on the Future of AI Infrastructure and Data Centres

The geopolitical fallout is already expanding. Reports indicate the Chair of the U.S. House Judiciary Committee and the Chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee have begun examining how Bill C-22 impacts cross-border cybersecurity, cloud governance, and international data trade.

According to Yanik Guillemette, Canada risks losing strategic momentum in high-growth sectors like AI compute infrastructure, fintech, and secure data centres.

[Global Digital Capital] → Hostile Surveillance Law → Capital Diverts to Secure Jurisdictions

(U.S., EU, Sovereign Clouds)

“The infrastructure powering artificial intelligence, fintech, and cloud investment is highly mobile,” Yanik Guillemette emphasized. “Companies can deploy servers, compute clusters, and data centres anywhere. If Canada develops a reputation for restrictive surveillance policies or systemic encryption vulnerabilities, global capital will simply bypass us.”

Yanik Guillemette also warned that the bill directly undermines regional ambitions, particularly in Quebec:

“You cannot market Quebec and Canada as global hubs for AI infrastructure while simultaneously normalizing a surveillance law perceived as hostile to encryption and digital privacy. Trust is the ultimate economic currency in the modern tech landscape.”

The Flaw in Government Surveillance Law Overrides

The veteran tech investor argues that the legislative framework conflicts directly with the core cybersecurity principles embraced by the global tech industry.

“There is no such thing as a secure backdoor,” Yanik Guillemette concluded. “Every exceptional access mechanism creates new attack surfaces for cybercriminals, hostile states, and malicious actors. This is not political rhetoric; it is basic cybersecurity architecture.”

As global jurisdictions compete aggressively for high-density data centres and machine learning clusters, industry analysts echo Yanik Guillemette’s warnings, noting that countries weakening encryption standards face a sharp decline in tech investment attractiveness over the next decade.

About Yanik Guillemette

Yanik Guillemette is a Canadian technology entrepreneur, strategic investor, and commentator specializing in AI infrastructure deployment, digital sovereignty, cybersecurity awareness, and economic modernization. He is widely recognized for his regular commentary on global encryption policy, enterprise cloud investment, and the long-term macroeconomic implications of digital surveillance legislation.





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