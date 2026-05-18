Kodiak AI Issues Statement on BUILD America 250 Act Bill Supporting Autonomous Trucks

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kodiak AI, Inc. (“Kodiak”), a leading provider of Physical AI-powered autonomous vehicle technology, issued a statement on the House of Representatives Transportation and Infrastructure Committee’s five-year surface transportation reauthorization bill: the BUILD America 250 Act . On Sunday, Committee Chairman Sam Graves and Ranking Member Rick Larsen announced a deal on the bill that includes bipartisan language. The bipartisan bill would for the first time create a comprehensive federal policy framework to regulate the safe deployment of autonomous trucks, a long-time goal of the autonomous trucking industry.

In response the the bipartisan bill, Don Burnette , Founder and CEO, Kodiak AI , said:

“Kodiak AI applauds Chair Graves and Ranking Member Larsen for the introduction of the historic, bipartisan BUILD America 250 Act. The bill would achieve a significant milestone: the creation of a comprehensive federal regulatory framework for autonomous trucks that would bring further regulatory certainty for the autonomous trucking industry and ensure the United States remains the global leader in autonomous vehicle technology. By replacing today’s patchwork of state regulations with a single federal standard, the BUILD America 250 Act would ensure Americans benefit from the safety and economic advantages that autonomous driving technology delivers. The bill would also set strong safety standards, affirming the U.S. Department of Transportation has the tools it needs to oversee the scaled rollout of autonomous trucks, while supporting American innovation and investing in the transportation workforce.”

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements including regarding Kodiak's or its management teams' expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. Forward-looking statements may be identiﬁed by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "may," "plan," "potential," "project," "seek," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: expectations related to Kodiak's expectations regarding the benefits and performance of Kodiak’s technology, and Kodiak's expectations with respect to its future performance, expansion and success. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identiﬁed in this press release, and on the current expectations of Kodiak's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied upon by any investors as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a deﬁnitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difﬁcult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Kodiak. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including changes in business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; the rapid evolution of autonomous vehicle technology and flaws or errors in Kodiak’s solutions or flaws in or misuse of autonomous vehicle technology in general; risks related to the rollout of Kodiak’s business and the timing of expected business milestones; the effects of competition on Kodiak’s business; supply shortages in the materials necessary for the production of the Kodiak Driver; risks related to working with third-party manufacturers for key components of the Kodiak Driver; risks related to the retrofitting of Kodiak’s vehicles by third parties; the termination or suspension of any of Kodiak’s contracts or the reduction in counterparty spending; delays in Kodiak’s operational roadmap with key partners and customers; and Kodiak’s ability to raise capital in the near term and long term. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact such forward-looking statements can be found in ﬁlings and potential ﬁlings by Kodiak with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading "Risk Factors." If any of these risks materialize or any assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Kodiak does not presently know, or that Kodiak currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

In addition, forward-looking statements reﬂect Kodiak's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date they are made. Kodiak anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Kodiak's assessments to change. However, while Kodiak may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Kodiak speciﬁcally disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Kodiak's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date they are made.

About Kodiak AI, Inc.

Kodiak AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: KDK) was founded in 2018 and is a leading provider of physical artificial intelligence (“AI”) with a focus on AI-powered autonomous vehicle technology designed to help tackle some of the toughest driving jobs. Kodiak's driverless solution can help address the critical problem of safely transporting goods in the face of unprecedented supply chain challenges. Kodiak's vision is to become the trusted world leader in autonomous ground transportation. Kodiak is committed to a safer and more efficient future for all through the commercialization of driverless trucking at scale. To that end, Kodiak developed the Kodiak Driver, a virtual driver that combines advanced AI-powered software with modular and vehicle-agnostic hardware designed to help address Kodiak's customers' needs. The Kodiak Driver is not just an idea—it is operating without anyone in the cab today. Kodiak serves customers in the long-haul trucking, industrial trucking, and defense industries. In 2024, Kodiak believes it achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first company to deploy customer-owned and -operated driverless trucks in commercial service.

For more information about Kodiak, please visit https://kodiak.ai/investors . Kodiak’s press kit with videos and images can be found HERE .

Kodiak Media Contacts

Pete Bigelow

Public Relations Manager

+1 303-443-4441

pete.bigelow@kodiak.ai