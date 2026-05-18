Omatic Named GoFundMe Pro’s Integration Partner of the Year

Mt. Pleasant, SC, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omatic, the leading integration and data management platform purpose-built for nonprofits, today announced it has been named GoFundMe Pro’s Integration Partner of the Year. The recognition highlights Omatic’s commitment to helping nonprofit organizations get more from their fundraising data through seamless, controlled automation.

GoFundMe Pro’s Integration Partner of the Year honors a partner that has transformed integrations into a strategic advantage for nonprofit organizations. Through innovation, collaboration, and seamless connectivity, this award recognizes leadership in helping customers drive greater efficiency, insight, and growth.

Omatic’s integration solution for GoFundMe Pro is designed to help nonprofits transfer digital fundraising data from GoFundMe Pro to and from a nonprofit CRM, harnessing the power of automation to eliminate time-consuming manual data entry. As nonprofit organizations grow their fundraising operations, the need for reliable, real-time data becomes critical, particularly during high-volume giving periods such as year-end campaigns, when manual processes can leave organizations weeks or months behind on data maintenance.

“We are thrilled to be recognized by GoFundMe Pro as their Integration Partner of the Year,” said Dave Considine, Vice President of Partners & Strategic Alliances at Omatic. “This partnership reflects our shared commitment to empowering nonprofits with the tools they need to grow their impact. When organizations trust their data, they can focus less on maintenance and more on the mission.”

“We are grateful for the partnership of the Omatic team and for what they provide to the nonprofit sector we serve: the ability to integrate the systems organizations use to raise funds and deliver on their missions,” said Jessica Langelaan, Senior Director of Partnerships at GoFundMe Pro.

Improving Data Trust for More Mission Impact

When donor data is inaccurate or incomplete, nonprofits face real consequences: wasted outreach, damaged trust from supporters and stakeholders, and strategic decisions built on an unreliable foundation. Omatic Cloud addresses this directly by connecting GoFundMe Pro to a nonprofit's CRM, giving teams trustworthy data they can act on with confidence.

By unifying their data with Omatic Cloud, organizations gain the data foundation required for meaningful donor engagement, from personalized communications to AI-driven capabilities like predictive scoring and lapse risk identification. Leadership teams also benefit from improved visibility into fundraising performance that supports more informed decision-making. For nonprofits looking to maximize the impact of their data, Omatic Cloud provides the reliability that makes it possible.



About GoFundMe Pro

GoFundMe Pro is the next evolution in nonprofit fundraising—combining powerful, flexible software with the scale and intelligence of the world’s largest fundraising platform. Designed to help organizations fundraise in any way they want, wherever they want, GoFundMe Pro unlocks new opportunities to inspire giving, reach broader audiences, and drive greater impact. Backed by $40 billion in giving since 2010, GoFundMe Pro is helping drive innovation in the sector with intelligent, AI-powered tools built from unmatched data and insights. Learn more at pro.gofundme.com.

About Omatic

Omatic is the leading integration and data management platform purpose-built for nonprofits. For more than 20 years, Omatic has helped thousands of organizations unify their systems and trust their data, giving every team the confidence to focus on what matters most: their mission. Learn more at www.omaticsoftware.com.

Press Inquiries

Mary Garcia

mary.garcia [at] omaticsoftware.com

https://omaticsoftware.com/

75 Port City Landing, Suite 310 Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464