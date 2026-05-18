Change in Significant Shareholding

Arco Vara AS announces a change in the structure of shareholders holding a significant participation.

On 14 May 2026, Peeda OÜ informed Arco Vara AS that it had sold 400,000 shares of Arco Vara AS to Alarmo Kapital OÜ.

Before the aforementioned transaction, Peeda OÜ owned a total of 1,062,644 shares of Arco Vara AS, corresponding to 6.12% of the share capital of Arco Vara AS. Following the transaction, the participation of Peeda OÜ has fallen below 5.0% of the share capital of Arco Vara AS.

Before the aforementioned transaction, Alarmo Kapital OÜ owned a total of 8,763,104 shares of Arco Vara AS, corresponding to 50.45% of the share capital of Arco Vara AS. Following the transaction, Alarmo Kapital OÜ owns 9,163,104 shares of Arco Vara AS, corresponding to 52.76% of the share capital of Arco Vara AS.

The transaction was executed outside the stock exchange and the parties to the transaction do not disclose the transaction price.

This notice is published in accordance with the requirements of § 185 and § 187 of the Securities Market Act.

Darja Bolshakova

CFO

Arco Vara AS

darja.bolshakova@arcovara.com