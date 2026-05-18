Investview Announces Strategic Leadership Alignment with Josh Zwagil and the AkashX Business Network to Strengthen Conectiv’s Global Direct-to-Consumer Marketing Platform

Haverford, PA, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investview, Inc. (OTCQB: INVU), a company that operates a diversified series of business units across key sectors, including our Conectiv direct-to-consumer (“DTC”) marketing platform designed to promote, sell, and distribute its financial education and consumer products and services through a global network of independent distributors directly to end users without reliance on traditional retail intermediaries; our Renu Labs manufacturing, and myLife Wellness, marketing, and sales business focused on proprietary over-the-counter aesthetics, health, nutrition and cognitive wellness products for distribution across wholesale and retail markets through our DTC marketing platform and otherwise; our OpenCash early-stage online trading platform that intends to offer self-directed retail brokerage services; and our SafeTek business unit that owns and operates a sustainable blockchain business focused on bitcoin mining, today announced that Josh Zwagil and the AkashX business network have officially joined the Conectiv platform and community.

The Company believes the onboarding of the AkashX network has the ability to expand its global distributor network, strengthen its leadership capabilities, enhance its proprietary technology and intellectual property platform, and broaden the continued diversification of its products and services.

"We are thrilled to welcome Josh and the AkashX community to Conectiv," said Chad Garner, President of Conectiv. "Josh brings a proven track record in network marketing, organizational development, leadership training, and product innovation. Throughout his career, he has built and led large distributor organizations across domestic and international markets, earning a strong reputation for cultivating engaged, high-performing business communities. We believe this strategic alignment has the potential to meaningfully accelerate our growth initiatives and further strengthen Conectiv's position as a global platform for education, wellness, and entrepreneurship."

"Conectiv has a compelling vision, a world-class leadership team, and a distinctive opportunity to build a truly diversified global platform," said Josh Zwagil. "I am proud to join the Conectiv community and look forward to contributing to its next phase of growth, advancing leadership development, driving innovation, and creating long-term value for distributors, customers, and stakeholders alike."

About Conectiv

Conectiv is a financial education and consumer products sales platform designed to help individuals unlock their potential through innovative tools, training, products, and a global entrepreneurial community.

About Investview, Inc.

Investview, Inc., a Nevada corporation, operates a diversified series of business units across key sectors, including a direct-to-consumer (“DTC”) marketing platform designed to promote, sell, and distribute its products and services through a global network of independent distributors directly to end users without reliance on traditional retail intermediaries; a manufacturing division focused on proprietary over-the-counter aesthetics, health, nutrition and cognitive wellness products for distribution across wholesale and retail markets through our DTC marketing platform and otherwise; an early-stage online trading platform that intends to offer self-directed retail brokerage services; and a business unit that owns and operates a sustainable blockchain business focused on bitcoin mining. For more information on Investview, please visit: www.investview.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies, and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "believe," "expect," "may,” “should," "could," "seek," "intend," "plan," "goal," "estimate," "anticipate" or other comparable terms. These forward-looking statements are based on Investview’s current beliefs and assumptions and information currently available to Investview and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements expect that we will be able to, among others: (i) successfully use Josh Zwagil and his AkashX business network to expand the scope of our direct-to-consumer business unit in a manner that diversifies our product offerings, supplements our offering of financial products, and supports our integrity as a direct marketing organization. Despite our best efforts, however, there can be no assurance that we will be able to achieve any or all of these objectives on a timely basis, if at all. More information on potential factors that could affect Investview’s financial results is included from time to time in Investview’s public reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year-ended December 31, 2025, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements made in this release speak only as of the date of this release, and Investview, Inc. assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

Investor Relations

Contact: Ralph R. Valvano

Phone Number: 732.889.4300

Email: pr@investview.com