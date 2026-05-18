PHYND Beta Launches on Samsung Gaming Hub in the U.S., Bringing Free Smart TV Gaming to Millions

STAMFORD, Conn., May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PHYND, the first fully free game streaming platform for TVs, today announced the beta launch of its service on Samsung Gaming Hub in the United States, unlocking on-demand access to a growing catalog of premier titles—at no cost to players. Available directly on Samsung Smart TVs, PHYND removes traditional barriers to gaming with a seamless, controller-ready experience that begins in seconds; no console, download, or subscription required.

The beta launch marks the first step in PHYND’s broader rollout strategy as the company continues expanding its game catalog, platform partnerships, and player experience ahead of wider availability.

With this launch, PHYND introduces a new model for how games are discovered, distributed, and played—creating clear value for consumers, while opening new revenue opportunities for developers and consumer reach for brands and marketers.

“PHYND was built to make gaming as easy and accessible as watching TV,” said André Swanston, Founder & CEO of PHYND. “Launching in beta on Samsung Gaming Hub, allows us to begin bringing free gaming to millions of players while continuing to refine and expand the experience alongside our partners and community. At the same time, we’re creating a powerful new pathway for developers and publishers to connect with millions of players and monetize their games.”

At launch, PHYND features a curated lineup of standout titles from global studios and publishers like Microids, Fishing Cactus, Tate Multimedia, 34 Big Things, Plug In Digital, with new games added on a rolling basis. Highlights include:

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? The Smurfs: Dreams Samurai Academy: Paws of Fury Garfield Kart 2 — All You Can Drift Survivor: Castaway Island Inspector Gadget: MAD Time Party Kao the Kangaroo Marsupilami: Hoobadventure Redout 2 Yono and the Celestial Elephants

Together, these titles span a range of genres including narrative adventures, arcade racers, platformers, puzzle games, and arcades—highlighting PHYND’s commitment to bringing top-tier diversified gameplay to smart TVs.

“We welcome PHYND and its innovative approach to free game streaming to millions of Samsung Smart TV users across the U.S.,” said Isaac Sundsted, Director of Gaming Strategy & Business Development at Samsung. “Samsung Gaming Hub was built to make discovering and playing games seamless, and PHYND’s launch further expands the experience with even more great content players can instantly access at no additional cost.”

PHYND beta is now available on Samsung Gaming Hub on Samsung Smart TV models from 2022 and newer in the United States—no console, download, or subscription required. Please note that it may take up to 24 hours for PHYND to appear in the launch bar, search, and Gaming Hub on some Samsung TVs. Players can also sign up at phynd.games to join the waitlist and be notified about expanded availability and upcoming features and titles.

About PHYND

PHYND is your FREE smart TV gaming experience. Also accessible on all devices, PHYND offers a seamless way to discover, play, and socialize across a wide variety of games. Visit phynd.co to learn more about partnering with us.

Contact:

Eva Leaden

phynd@kcsa.com