Three States. Three Schools. One Big Week for Early Education.

Tampa, FL; Knoxville, TN; South Jordan, UT, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Learning Care is opening the doors to three brand-new schools the week of May 18, expanding access to exceptional early childhood education across three states.

The new schools are Children's Courtyard of Citrus Park in Tampa, FL; Pathways Learning Academy at Faith Promise Pellissippi in Knoxville, TN; and The Children's Courtyard of Daybreak in South Jordan, UT.

Serving children from six weeks to 12 years old, Learning Care's inclusive pricing covers essentials like diapers, wipes, and healthy meals.

At the heart of every classroom is the research-backed Learn as we Grow™ curriculum, a proven approach that builds early academics, creativity, physical development, and social-emotional skills to set children up for lifelong success.

Families stay in the loop from anywhere through the exclusive SproutAbout® app, with real-time updates, photos, and live classroom video streaming that keeps home and school connected every step of the way.

"Opening three new schools in one week is a testament to the demand families have for high-quality early education and our commitment to meeting them where they are," said John Bork, Learning Care Chief Executive Officer. "Whether it's Tampa, Knoxville, or South Jordan, every child who walks through our doors will find educators who are passionate, a curriculum that works, and a community that inspires a lifelong love of learning."

The new centers are located at:

Children's Courtyard of Citrus Park, FL - 7920 Gunn Hwy, Tampa, FL 33626

Pathways Learning Academy at Faith Promise Pellissippi - 10740 Faith Promise Lane, Knoxville, TN 37931

The Children's Courtyard of Daybreak, UT - 11750 S Trl Xing Drive, South Jordan, UT 84009

To start fostering your child’s educational success, visit www.learningcare.com to schedule a tour of these new schools, or find one in your area, today!

About Learning Care

Learning Care is a leading provider of early childhood education, serving families through more than 1,100 schools across the United States and supported by more than 24,000 employees. For nearly 60 years, the organization has led with heart — bringing together care, learning, and love in every classroom. Learning Care is dedicated to nurturing children’s growth and development through high-quality early education while providing essential childcare that empowers working families, strengthens businesses, and helps communities flourish.

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