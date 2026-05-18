SBA Doubles Cumulative 7(a) and 504 Loan Limit to $10 Million

WASHINGTON, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Kelly Loeffler, Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), announced a new rule that will allow eligible borrowers to combine their 7(a) and 504 loans for up to $10 million in SBA-backed financing, increasing the cumulative loan limit from its current $5 million and expanding the capital available to small businesses across all industries. Small manufacturers, who can currently secure an unlimited number of 504 loans as long as each loan is tied to a distinct project, will also be able to apply for $5 million through the 7(a) loan program. Effective July 4, this rule will raise the SBA’s maximum financing offering to small businesses to the highest level in agency history.

“The Trump SBA is unleashing historic new capital to support the millions of small businesses that are currently in growth mode thanks to President Donald J. Trump and the America First economic agenda,” said SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler. “Amid record small business formation, job growth that continues to exceed expectations, and a surge in demand for Made in America, the agency is committed to supplying small businesses with the funding to hire, expand, and increase production. By doubling the combined loan limits of SBA’s 7(a) and 504 loans, this Administration is empowering job creators, particularly manufacturers, to invest in American workers, rebuild our industrial strength, and grow the small business economy.”

Under the new policy, qualified borrowers who secure a 7(a) loan first may access up to $5 million through the 7(a) loan program and up to $5 million through the 504 loan program, for a combined total of $10 million in SBA-backed financing. By decoupling 7(a) loan balances from the 504 program, the SBA is giving capital-intensive small businesses — including those in construction, logistics, energy, food production, and related industries — greater flexibility to pair long-term financing for real estate and equipment with working capital to support operations and expansion. For manufacturers, the rule will provide even more capital to increase production, hire workers, and meet rising demand driven by President Trump’s fair trade agenda.

These actions build on the Trump Administration’s commitment to supporting growth across the small business economy, which is already in expansion mode thanks to the Working Family Tax Cuts, fair trade, and historic deregulation. Monthly small business formation has reached a record high under President Trump and job numbers have exceeded expectations for two consecutive months, propelled by trillions in new investments flooding into the country since the Liberation Day tariffs took effect. Job growth is particularly strong within the manufacturing sector; the first quarter of 2026 saw the first manufacturing job growth since 2023, with every major indicator now flashing strong expansion after years of decline during the Biden Administration.

Under the leadership of Administrator Loeffler, the SBA has introduced numerous programs and rule changes to deliver additional capital across key industries such as manufacturing, agriculture, housing, energy, and transportation. This year, the agency waived loan fees for manufacturing NAICS codes and established the first-ever loan program dedicated to American manufacturers. The agency also announced a new 90% Made in America Loan Guarantee for small manufacturers, as well as a 90% Grocery Guarantee for small businesses across the food supply chain. The agency continues to promote existing programs such as the asset-based 7(a) Working Capital Pilot (WCP) Program, which also has the ability to offer homebuilders project-based lines of credit up to $5 million.

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About the 7(a) Loan Program

The 7(a) loan program is SBA’s flagship program, a public-private partnership which offers government-guaranteed loans to help small businesses finance equipment purchases, real estate acquisition, working capital (including revolving credit lines), and business expansion.

About the 504 Loan Program

The 504 loan program provides long-term, fixed rate financing for major fixed assets that promote business growth and job creation. 504 loans are available through Certified Development Companies (CDCs), SBA's community-based nonprofit partners who promote economic development within their communities. CDCs are certified and regulated by SBA.

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of entrepreneurship. As the leading voice for small businesses within the federal government, the SBA empowers job creators with the resources and support they need to start, grow, and expand their businesses or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.