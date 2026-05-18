Big Valley Begins Pre-Leasing

AUSTIN, TX, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (May 18, 2026) — Greystar, a global leader in the investment, development, and management of real estate, is pleased to announce pre-leasing for Big Valley, a new apartment community featuring elevated finishes and amenities in Austin with a planned opening of summer 2026.

“We’re thrilled to begin pre-leasing for Big Valley,” said Jessie Ford, Director of Development for Greystar. “The community blends tranquility with everyday convenience, offering residents a peaceful retreat while remaining close to everything Austin offers. The larger residences provide the space and comfort people want, along with quick access to great dining and shopping.”

Big Valley offers 303 large apartments in studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom layouts. Residences come in two different looks in white cabinets with a blue backsplash or sage cabinets with a white backsplash. Amenities include:

Quartz countertops

Stainless steel appliances

Tiled backsplashes

In-home washers and dryers

Oversized closets

Patios/balconies



Select units feature built-in entry mudroom with cubbies and coat hooks, a powder room, and a personal yard.

Big Valley sits above the floodplain and offers sweeping valley views from both the pool and the rooftop deck and lounge, which also features a library and coworking space. The fitness center is equipped with a Pilates reformer and offers access to virtual classes. Additional amenities include a resident lounge, an entertainment kitchen, and an outdoor lounge with a second kitchen.

The community benefits from its proximity to I-35 and the State Highway 45 connector, which provides seamless east-west access and reduces commute times to downtown Austin via the Mopac Expressway. The Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is just 20 minutes away. The extension also provides an alternate route that avoids neighborhood congestion and enhances access to the Circle C master-planned community, which features plenty of retail, dining, and grocery options.

For more information, or to join the email list, please visit bigvalleyatx.com.

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About Greystar

Greystar is a leading, fully integrated global real estate platform offering expertise in property management, investment management, development, and construction services in institutional-quality rental housing. Headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Greystar manages and operates over $300 billion of real estate in 265 markets globally with offices throughout North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia-Pacific region. Greystar is the largest operator of apartments in the United States, managing more than one million units/beds globally. Across its platforms, Greystar has over $79 billion of assets under management, including over $35 billion of development assets and approximately $36.5 billion of regulatory assets under management. Greystar was founded by Bob Faith in 1993 to become a provider of world-class service in the rental residential real estate business. To learn more, visit www.greystar.com.

Contact Info



Todd Usher

todd.usher@greystar.com

+1 703-966-4415