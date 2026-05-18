BGSF, Inc. Participating in the 16th Annual East Coast IDEAS Conference at The Westin New York at Times Square

PLANO, Texas, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BGSF, Inc. (NYSE: BGSF), a growing provider of workforce solutions for the specialized property management industry, today announces that the Company will host 1x1 investor meetings and present at the East Coast IDEAS Conference on June 11, 2026, at The Westin New York at Times Square, and the presentation is scheduled to begin at 9:15am ET. The presentation will be webcast and may be accessed through the conference host’s main website: East Coast — Three Part Advisors and on the Company’s IR website: BGSF, Inc. - Events & Presentations

About BGSF

BGSF provides best-in-class property management resources and solutions to growing apartment and luxury communities, as well as commercial properties, and was awarded Supplier Company of the Year by the National Apartment Association in recent years. Through its exclusive and semi-exclusive agreements with some of the largest property management companies in North America, BGSF offers differentiated advantages to clients, including trained talent and unique technological platforms that maximize efficiencies in the growing residential and commercial leased property industries. For more information on the Company and its services, please visit its website at www.bgsf.com.

CONTACT:

Steven Hooser or Sandy Martin

Three Part Advisors

ir@bgsf.com

214.872.2710 or 214.616.2207

Source: BGSF, Inc.