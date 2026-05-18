Latham Group, Inc. to Participate at Conferences in May and June 2026

LATHAM, N.Y., May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM), the largest designer, manufacturer, and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand, today announced that management will attend the following investor conferences:

On May 28, 2026, Oliver Gloe, Chief Financial Officer, and Joshua Rickaby, Fiberglass Sales – Sand States, will host investor meetings at the Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference. This event will take place at the Renaissance Minneapolis Hotel in Minneapolis, MN.

On June 2, 2026, Oliver Gloe, Chief Financial Officer, and Chris Daley, Vice President – Finance, will host a fireside chat at 9:05am ET at the Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference. This event will take place at the InterContinental New York Barclay in New York, NY. Latham’s management team will also host investor meetings throughout the day.

On June 4, 2026, Oliver Gloe, Chief Financial Officer, and Joshua Rickaby, Fiberglass Sales – Sand States, will host a presentation at 10:00am CT at the William Blair 46th Annual Growth Stock Conference. This event will take place at the Loews Chicago Hotel in Chicago, IL. Latham’s management team will also host investor meetings throughout the day.



About Latham Group, Inc.

Latham Group, Inc., headquartered in Latham, NY, is the largest designer, manufacturer, and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. Latham has a coast-to-coast operations platform consisting of approximately 1,900 employees across around 35 locations.

Contact:

Lynn Morgen

Casey Kotary

ADVISIRY Partners

lathamir@advisiry.com

212-750-5800